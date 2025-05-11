Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly Health Horoscope For May 12- 18: Stress May Cause Fatigue Or Skin Sensitivity, Zodiacs
Weekly Health Horoscope For May 12- 18: Stress May Cause Fatigue Or Skin Sensitivity, Zodiacs

Getting the jitters about finding out how the week will play out for you? Get your weekly horoscope. Follow it, and feel relaxed. Health and wellness play a vital role in shaping our daily lives, and the zodiac offers unique insights into how each sign can maintain their physical and mental balance. Remember, "Balance is not something you find, it’s something you create. Breathe deeply, walk gently, and honour the quiet wisdom of your body."

Updated:May 11, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Theme of the Week:

Theme of the Week: "Rest, Reset, Reconnect."

With a waning moon and Mercury in retrograde midweek, it's a good time to slow down, detox your routine, and reconnect with nature and inner peace. Avoid extremes—whether in food, sleep, or exercise.

Aries

Aries: Your stamina is high, but impulsive decisions could cause strain or minor injuries. Don’t push limits while exercising.

Tip: Cooling pranayama and coconut water will help regulate internal heat. Focus on slowing down.

Taurus

Taurus: A sluggish metabolism might show up in bloating or heaviness. Eat simple, nourishing meals and get gentle evening walks.

Tip: Jeera or ajwain water after meals helps digestion. Skip heavy desserts post-dinner.

Gemini

Gemini: Your mind is overactive, which might interfere with quality sleep and focus. Avoid multitasking.

Tip: Keep blue light exposure low after sunset. Try chamomile tea or a lavender foot soak.

Cancer

Cancer: You’re emotionally tuned in, but stress may cause fatigue or even skin sensitivity. Nurture your heart and body.

Tip: Practice self-massage with cooling oils like sandalwood or jasmine. Spend time near water bodies if possible.

Leo

Leo: Your drive is inspiring, but your back and shoulders may carry too much tension. Don’t ignore body aches.

Tip: Stretch your spine daily and reduce caffeine. Try warm sesame oil massages for relief.

Virgo

Virgo: You may experience fluctuations in gut health. Avoid raw, overly spicy, or cold food.

Tip: Stick to warm, home-cooked meals. Try adding a pinch of turmeric and ginger to soups.

Libra

Libra: You’re juggling too much. Your immunity may dip if you don’t slow down. Seek harmony in your sleep schedule.

Tip: Begin and end the day with five minutes of silence or gratitude journaling.

Scorpio

Scorpio: Emotional intensity can cause energy crashes. You may feel on edge by midweek.

Tip: Ground yourself through herbal teas (like tulsi), deep breathing, and nature connection.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius: You crave movement but may feel a lack of rhythm or structure. Overexertion is possible.

Tip: Replace high-intensity workouts with mindful walking or swimming to stay aligned.

Capricorn

Capricorn: Productivity is high, but posture problems or stiffness could arise. Focus on mobility and regular hydration.

Tip: Do desk stretches every 2 hours and keep a water bottle beside you.

Aquarius

Aquarius: Your mind is futuristic, but your body wants grounding. Avoid erratic eating and late nights.

Tip: Eat meals at the same time daily. Wear grounding colors like earthy browns or greens.

Pisces

Pisces: You’re spiritually attuned, but emotionally sensitive. Minor allergies or sleep disruption may occur.

Tip: Listen to calming music and burn mild incense like sandalwood to soothe your aura.

