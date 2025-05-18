Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2902714https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/weekly-health-horoscope-for-may-19-25-avoid-exposure-to-heat-dust-and-pollution-zodiacs-2902714
NewsPhotosWeekly Health Horoscope For May 19- 25: Avoid Exposure To Heat, Dust, And Pollution, Zodiacs
photoDetails

Weekly Health Horoscope For May 19- 25: Avoid Exposure To Heat, Dust, And Pollution, Zodiacs

Weekly Health Horoscope For May 19- 25: Getting the jitters about finding out how the week will play out for you? Get your weekly horoscope. Follow it, and feel relaxed. Health and wellness play a vital role in shaping our daily lives, and the zodiac offers unique insights into how each sign can maintain their physical and mental balance. Remember, "Balance is not something you find, it’s something you create. Breathe deeply, walk gently, and honour the quiet wisdom of your body."

 

Updated:May 18, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Cosmic Health Tip for the Week

1/13
Cosmic Health Tip for the Week

Use Moon Energy: As the moon wanes this week, it’s a perfect time to let go—of bad habits, negative thoughts, and emotional baggage. Detox your home, fridge, phone, and mind.

Follow Us

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

2/13
Weekly Health Horoscope

Health Focus: Overexertion, muscle fatigue

This week, your fiery energy pushes you to do more—be it fitness goals, multitasking, or chasing deadlines. But remember, your body has its limits.

Wellness Tip: Schedule short breaks between tasks. Avoid high-impact workouts and go for low-impact strength training or a mindful walk. Apply a warm compress to relax sore muscles.

Affirmation: “I channel my fire with balance and grace.”

Follow Us

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

3/13
Weekly Health Horoscope

Health Focus: Gut health, heaviness

Comfort food might be tempting this week, but it could lead to sluggish digestion. Prioritize balance in meals.

Wellness Tip: Sip warm fennel or ginger tea after meals. Include raw veggies like carrots and cucumbers in your lunch. Gentle abdominal yoga poses like Pawanmuktasana will help.

Affirmation: “I nourish my body with what it truly needs.”

Follow Us

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

4/13
Weekly Health Horoscope

Health Focus: Mental clutter, restlessness

Your mind is racing this week with too many ideas and plans, which could disturb your sleep and focus.

Wellness Tip: Reduce screen time, especially in the evening. Do a 10-minute wind-down ritual—light music, a warm bath, and no phone 1 hour before bed.

Affirmation: “Peace is my natural state.”

Follow Us

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

5/13
Weekly Health Horoscope

Health Focus: Emotional sensitivity, water retention

Your emotions are running deep this week, and you may feel misunderstood or withdrawn.

Wellness Tip: Drink plenty of water to flush out toxins and balance emotions. Write down what you’re feeling. A quick decluttering of your room will lift your mood.

Affirmation: “I let go of what weighs me down, emotionally and physically.”

Follow Us

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

6/13
Weekly Health Horoscope

Health Focus: Dehydration, skin issues

This fiery energy might cause overheating or irritability. Time to cool down—inside and out.

Wellness Tip: Eat hydrating fruits like watermelon or muskmelon. Apply aloe vera gel to calm skin. Limit spicy food this week.

Affirmation: “I shine best when I am at ease with myself.”

Follow Us

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

7/13
Weekly Health Horoscope

Health Focus: Nervous tension, digestive irregularities

You may be overanalyzing things, affecting your stomach and sleep. Simplicity is your key this week.

Wellness Tip: Stick to a fixed sleep and meal routine. Include bananas, soaked almonds, and simple home-cooked food. Try 5 minutes of Anulom-Vilom every morning.

Affirmation: “I choose peace over perfection.”

Follow Us

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

8/13
Weekly Health Horoscope

Health Focus: Imbalance in immunity and skin sensitivity

Your charm is on point, but your body is asking for more care. Allergies or skin issues may flare up.

Wellness Tip: Sip tulsi-lemon water daily. Use a natural face mist to cool and protect your skin. Avoid exposure to dust and pollution.

Affirmation: “I am in harmony with my body and my surroundings.”

Follow Us

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

9/13
Weekly Health Horoscope

Health Focus: Emotional release, lower back issues

This is a detox week for you—emotionally and physically. You might feel intense but lighter by the weekend.

Wellness Tip: Release suppressed emotions—talk to a friend or write them down. Gentle spinal stretches and hot compresses will ease back strain.

Affirmation: “I embrace transformation with strength and serenity.”

Follow Us

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

10/13
Weekly Health Horoscope

Health Focus: Sleep irregularities, energy spikes

You may feel like doing everything at once, but sleep may suffer. Adventure is great, but routine is a must.

Wellness Tip: Practice grounding yoga poses like Tadasana and Balasana. Turn off notifications at night. Avoid caffeine post 4 PM.

Affirmation: “My body thrives when I honor its rhythm.”

Follow Us

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

11/13
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Health Focus: Joint stiffness, stress-related fatigue

You’re taking on a lot. Though your discipline is admirable, your body needs a break.

Wellness Tip: Eat calcium-rich foods like sesame seeds, tofu, and spinach. Do light stretching or tai chi. Magnesium supplements (only if prescribed) may help.

Affirmation: “I allow myself to rest without guilt.”

Follow Us

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

12/13
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Health Focus: Overthinking, leg fatigue

Your mind is ahead of your body. This imbalance can lead to restlessness or minor injuries.

Wellness Tip: Walk barefoot on grass each morning for 10 minutes. Try journaling or creative writing to declutter your thoughts.

Affirmation: “My energy flows where my focus goes.”

Follow Us

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

13/13
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Health Focus: Mood swings, water retention

You’re absorbing too much from your surroundings. Create a sacred bubble of peace.

Wellness Tip: Avoid too much salt and processed foods. Express yourself creatively—paint, dance, sing. Take long baths with rose or lavender essential oil.

Affirmation: “I protect my peace and bloom in stillness.”

Follow Us
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPEHealth horoscopeEntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Ind vs Eng
4 Indian Players Who Might Make Their Test Debut In England: Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh And... - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Jyoti Malhotra
Who Is Jyoti Malhotra? Haryana YouTuber Arrested For Spying For Pakistan
camera icon7
title
IPL
IPL 2025 Resumption: 7 Foreign Players Who Are Likely To Make Debut For RR, RCB, PBKS, DC, MI, GT, LSG - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Harleen Sethi
Meet The 32-Year-Old Woman Vicky Kaushal Was Head Over Heels For Before Katrina Kaif – She Shared Cryptic Messages After Their Breakup
camera icon8
title
Cannes 2025
Nitanshi Goel To Elaine Zhong: Best Fashion Moments From Star-Studded Cannes 2025 Red Carpet So Far
NEWS ON ONE CLICK