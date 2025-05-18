Weekly Health Horoscope For May 19- 25: Avoid Exposure To Heat, Dust, And Pollution, Zodiacs

2 / 13

Health Focus: Overexertion, muscle fatigue

This week, your fiery energy pushes you to do more—be it fitness goals, multitasking, or chasing deadlines. But remember, your body has its limits.

Wellness Tip: Schedule short breaks between tasks. Avoid high-impact workouts and go for low-impact strength training or a mindful walk. Apply a warm compress to relax sore muscles.

Affirmation: “I channel my fire with balance and grace.”