Weekly Health Horoscope For November 24- 30: Practice 20-20-20 Eye Relaxation Rule, Zodiacs

As we move through the week of November 24–30, the stars encourage every zodiac sign to slow down, reset, and tune into the body’s subtle signals. With screen time at an all-time high and cosmic energy pushing for better balance, this is the perfect moment to embrace the 20-20-20 eye relaxation rule—every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds—to ease tension and support overall well-being. Ahead, discover how your sign can maintain optimal health while aligning with this week’s celestial guidance.