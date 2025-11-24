Weekly Health Horoscope For November 24- 30: Practice 20-20-20 Eye Relaxation Rule, Zodiacs
As we move through the week of November 24–30, the stars encourage every zodiac sign to slow down, reset, and tune into the body’s subtle signals. With screen time at an all-time high and cosmic energy pushing for better balance, this is the perfect moment to embrace the 20-20-20 eye relaxation rule—every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds—to ease tension and support overall well-being. Ahead, discover how your sign can maintain optimal health while aligning with this week’s celestial guidance.
Weekly Health Horoscope For November 24- 30
Aries
Your energy levels will rise mid-week, but muscle stiffness may trouble you if you overexert. Focus on mindful breathing to stabilize restlessness. Tip: Begin your day with a 5-minute warm-up.
Taurus
Your throat and digestive system may feel sensitive. Hydrating well and reducing cold beverages will help maintain balance. Tip: Drink warm water infused with honey.
Gemini
Mental fatigue may surface due to overthinking. Short digital breaks and light stretching can refresh your system. Tip: Practice the 20-20-20 eye relaxation rule.
Cancer
Your sleep cycle needs attention. Irregular meals may lead to acidity, so stick to warm, home-cooked food. Tip: Maintain a fixed dinner time.
Leo
You may feel unusually low on stamina. Vitamin-rich foods and a 15-minute relaxation routine will support recovery. Tip: Add citrus fruits to your meals.
Virgo
Skin dryness or minor allergies may appear. Add natural antioxidants to your diet and avoid excessive screen exposure. Tip: Use aloe-based moisturizers.
Libra
Lower back discomfort could resurface. Gentle yoga and a steady hydration routine will keep your body aligned. Tip: Do 5 minutes of spine rotation exercises.
Scorpio
Your immunity may fluctuate. Avoid skipping meals and include herbal teas to maintain internal warmth. Tip: Sip ginger–tulsi tea twice this week.
Sagittarius
Restlessness or mild headaches may occur due to long working hours. Keep caffeine intake moderate and prioritize stretching. Tip: Reduce screen brightness during evenings.
Capricorn
A busy schedule might reduce your physical activity. A short morning walk can greatly enhance your week. Tip: Take a 10-minute break every 2 hours.
Aquarius
Your joints may feel stiff. Warm baths and magnesium-rich foods can bring noticeable improvement. Tip: Add spinach or nuts to your daily diet.
Pisces
Emotional sensitivity may affect your energy. Deep breathing and light evening walks will help stabilize your mood. Tip: Journal your thoughts before bedtime.
