Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2959849https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/weekly-health-horoscope-for-september-15-21-replace-one-heavy-meal-with-a-salad-bowl-to-stay-light-zodiacs-2959849
NewsPhotosWeekly Health Horoscope For September 15- 21: Replace One Heavy Meal With A Salad Bowl To Stay Light, Zodiacs
photoDetails

Weekly Health Horoscope For September 15- 21: Replace One Heavy Meal With A Salad Bowl To Stay Light, Zodiacs

Health Horoscope: Let this week be about aligning your body, mind, and spirit. Health isn’t just about how you feel physically—it’s about how you honour your energy daily.

 

Updated:Sep 14, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Weekly Health Horoscope For September 15- 21

1/13
Weekly Health Horoscope For September 15- 21

Dive into astrologer, Pawan Gera’s health horoscope to discover how the stars are shaping your journey in love, connection, and harmony.

 

Follow Us

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

2/13
Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Health Forecast: Your enthusiasm is high, but you may ignore body signals. Overexertion could lead to muscle soreness. Tip: Warm up before workouts and include cooling stretches after.

 

Follow Us

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

3/13
Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Health Forecast: Comfort food may tempt you, leading to sluggishness. Energy dips possible midweek. Tip: Replace one heavy meal with a salad bowl to stay light and active.

 

Follow Us

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

4/13
Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Health Forecast: Sleeplessness or scattered thoughts may trouble you. Too many commitments can drain mental focus. Tip: Follow a fixed bedtime ritual—read or meditate for 10 minutes before sleep.

 

Follow Us

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

5/13
Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Health Forecast: Indigestion or acidity could bother you if you skip meals. Emotional eating is likely. Tip: Eat small, frequent meals and sip herbal teas for gut comfort.

 

Follow Us

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

6/13
Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Health Forecast: You may feel strong and vibrant, but headaches from heat or dehydration are possible. Tip: Carry a reusable water bottle and include coconut water or lemon water daily.

 

Follow Us

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

7/13
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Health Forecast: Overthinking may create tension in your shoulders or back. Energy feels low by weekend. Tip: Try a 15-minute guided relaxation or yoga nidra in the evening.

 

Follow Us

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

8/13
Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Health Forecast: Skin sensitivity or minor allergies may arise. Your sleep quality may also dip slightly. Tip: Keep your skin hydrated and avoid late-night caffeine.

 

Follow Us

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

9/13
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Health Forecast: Emotional intensity may affect immunity. Low stamina or mild fatigue possible if rest is ignored. Tip: Include immunity-boosting foods like turmeric milk and citrus fruits.

 

Follow Us

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

10/13
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Health Forecast: Restlessness or over-excitement can impact digestion. Travel or outdoor activity may tire you. Tip: Keep digestive aids handy and practice mindful eating.

 

Follow Us

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

11/13
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Health Forecast: Long work hours may cause stiffness in neck or lower back. Energy remains steady otherwise. Tip: Set an hourly reminder to stretch or walk for 2 minutes.

 

Follow Us

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

12/13
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Health Forecast: Circulation-related issues or leg fatigue may arise from prolonged sitting. Tip: Do ankle rotations and short walks to improve blood flow.

 

Follow Us

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

13/13
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Health Forecast: Emotional ups and downs may lead to water retention or irregular appetite. Tip: Drink warm water with lemon in the morning to detox gently.

Follow Us
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPEHealth horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
SA20 auction
IPL 2025 Stars From CSK, KKR, LSG, SRH, RR, GT Who Earned Big At SA20 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
success story
Meet The Man Who Is The Only Richest Person In This Country: Turned Instant Noodles Into Global Brand And Built Rs 167,000,000,000 Empire; He Is Not From India, US, Or China
camera icon7
title
new pm of nepal
Woman Who Broke 67-Year History Of Male Dominance In Nepal: Meet World’s First Female PM Elected Through Discord
camera icon9
title
Ind vs Pak
5 Indians Who Will Face Pakistan For The First Time In T20Is: Abhishek Sharma To Kuldeep Yadav - Check Full List
camera icon9
title
Sunday Watchlist
Chill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks, Including Materialists, Demon Slayer, Tumbbad And More To Stream On Netflix And Prime Video
NEWS ON ONE CLICK