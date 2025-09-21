Advertisement
Weekly Health Horoscope For September 22- 28: Mood Swings May Lead To Irregular Eating Patterns, Zodiacs
Weekly Health Horoscope For September 22- 28: Mood Swings May Lead To Irregular Eating Patterns, Zodiacs

Health Horoscope: Let this week be about aligning your body, mind, and spirit. Health isn’t just about how you feel physically—it’s about how you honour your energy daily.

 

Updated:Sep 21, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Weekly Health Horoscope For September 22- 28

Weekly Health Horoscope For September 22- 28

Dive into astrologer, Pawan Gera’s health horoscope to discover how the stars are shaping your journey in love, connection, and harmony.

 

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Health Forecast: Energy feels strong but impatience can lead to small accidents or strain. Tip: Slow down—practice mindful walking or stretching before starting your day.

 

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Health Forecast: Overeating sweets or fried food may trigger heaviness in the stomach. Tip: Add one green vegetable daily to keep digestion smooth.

 

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Health Forecast: Too many thoughts may affect your focus, leading to mild headaches. Tip: Do 5 minutes of deep breathing whenever you feel scattered.

 

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Health Forecast: Mood swings may lead to irregular eating patterns. Fatigue may hit midweek. Tip: Keep light snacks like nuts or fruits handy to avoid skipping meals.

 

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Health Forecast: Confidence is high, but throat sensitivity or minor coughs may trouble you. Tip: Sip warm water with honey or ginger to soothe your throat.

 

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Health Forecast: Back or shoulder stiffness may return if you overwork. Tip: Try a short yoga flow in the morning for flexibility and calm.

 

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Health Forecast: Sleep irregularity may disturb your energy cycle. Tip: Stick to a bedtime routine and avoid phone use 30 minutes before sleeping.

 

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Health Forecast: Strong determination helps, but bottled-up stress may affect immunity. Tip: Release emotions—journaling or even talking it out helps.

 

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Health Forecast: Active lifestyle keeps you fit, but ankle or knee strain is possible. Tip: Warm up before any physical activity to protect joints.

 

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Health Forecast: Long sitting hours may affect posture and cause mild stiffness. Tip: Adjust your chair or work desk ergonomically for better alignment.

 

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Health Forecast: You may feel mentally scattered, which could show up as fatigue. Tip: Hydrate well and break tasks into small, doable chunks.

 

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Health Forecast: Emotional sensitivity may make you crave comfort food. Tip: Switch to herbal teas or smoothies instead of heavy snacks.

