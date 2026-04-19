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NewsPhotosWeekly Horoscope For April 20 - 26: There's a chance to reconnect with someone important, zodiacs
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Weekly Horoscope For April 20 - 26: There's a chance to reconnect with someone important, zodiacs

Weekly Horoscope For April 20 - 26, 2026: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out weekly horoscope for upcoming week.

Updated:Apr 19, 2026, 06:26 AM IST
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Weekly Horoscope

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Weekly Horoscope

Weekly Horoscope For April 20 - 26, 2026: Want to know what the stars have in store for you in the week ahead, starting tomorrow? Astrologer Saloni Choudhary shares astrological predictions for 12 zodiac signs. Read on.

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Aries Weekly Horoscope

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Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week brings a mix of energy and impatience. You may feel eager to push things forward, especially in work matters, but timing is important. Focus on steady progress rather than quick wins. Personal relationships improve if you listen more than you speak.

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Taurus Weekly Horoscope

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Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): You may find yourself seeking comfort and stability. Financial matters require a bit of attention, so avoid unnecessary spending. Midweek brings a chance to reconnect with someone important. Stay grounded and practical.

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Gemini Weekly Horoscope

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Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Communication is your strength this week. You’ll find it easier to express ideas and connect with others. However, avoid overcommitting. Balance your social and personal time to avoid feeling drained by the weekend.

 

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Cancer Weekly Horoscope

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Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Emotions may run high, but this also gives you clarity about what truly matters. Focus on home and personal life. A small change in routine can improve your mood. Avoid overthinking situations that haven’t happened yet.

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Leo Weekly Horoscope

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Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo (July 23 – August 22): You may feel motivated to take charge, especially in professional areas. Recognition is possible, but patience is key. Avoid conflicts with authority figures. Social life looks active toward the end of the week.

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Virgo Weekly Horoscope

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Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): This is a good week for organizing and planning. You’ll feel productive, but don’t be too critical of yourself or others. Health and routine should be a priority. Small consistent efforts will bring good results.

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Libra Weekly Horoscope

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Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Balance is important this week. You may be pulled between work and personal commitments. Decision-making could feel tricky, so take your time. A creative outlet or hobby will help reduce stress.

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Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

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Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): You may feel introspective and focused. It’s a good time to plan long-term goals. Avoid unnecessary confrontations, especially midweek. Trust your instincts but verify facts before acting.

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Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

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Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): A desire for change or movement may arise. This is a good time for learning something new or planning a trip. Stay mindful of responsibilities you might be tempted to ignore. Balance freedom with discipline.

 

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Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

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Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Work and responsibilities take center stage. You may feel pressure, but your efforts will be noticed. Avoid overworking yourself. Take short breaks to maintain productivity and clarity.

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Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

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Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): New ideas and perspectives will come naturally this week. It’s a good time for collaboration. Be open to others’ opinions. Personal relationships may need a little more attention than usual.

 

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Pisces Weekly Horoscope

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Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): You may feel more intuitive and reflective. It’s a good week for creative work and self-care. Avoid distractions and focus on what truly matters. Trust your inner voice when making decisions.

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Weekly Horoscope

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Weekly Horoscope

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