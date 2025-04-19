Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2888103https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/weekly-horoscope-for-april-21-27-stay-grounded-avoid-unnecessary-expenses-zodiacs-2888103
NewsPhotosWeekly Horoscope For April 21 - 27: Stay Grounded, Avoid Unnecessary Expenses, Zodiacs
photoDetails

Weekly Horoscope For April 21 - 27: Stay Grounded, Avoid Unnecessary Expenses, Zodiacs

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - check out your horoscope for the upcoming week and find out what the stars have in store for you.

Updated:Apr 19, 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Weekly Horoscope For April 21 - 27

1/13
Weekly Horoscope For April 21 - 27

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - check out your predictions for upcoming week, as presented by astrologer Saloni Chaudhary.

Follow Us

Aries Weekly Horoscope

2/13
Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week brings new energy to your personal goals. You’ll feel more motivated to tackle challenges head-on. Avoid rushing into decisions — patience will bring better results.

Follow Us

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

3/13
Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): A calm week lies ahead. Focus on your emotional well-being and reconnect with close friends. Financial matters may need some attention — avoid unnecessary expenses.

 

Follow Us

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

4/13
Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Your social life gets a boost. Great time to network, collaborate, or even reconnect with someone from your past. Stay flexible with work — unexpected changes could work in your favour.

Follow Us

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

5/13
Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Career goals are in the spotlight. You may receive recognition or a new opportunity. Keep your home life balanced — it’s easy to get caught up in ambition.

 

Follow Us

Leo Weekly Horoscope

6/13
Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo (July 23 - August 22): This week inspires you to learn something new or explore a different perspective. Travel or higher studies could come up. Keep your ego in check during heated discussions.

Follow Us

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

7/13
Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Emotional depth increases. You may resolve a long-standing issue or have a powerful realisation. Be mindful with money — shared resources or investments need clarity.

Follow Us

Libra Weekly Horoscope

8/13
Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Relationships are front and centre. It’s a good time to clear the air with someone close. Listen with empathy — it could strengthen your bond significantly.

Follow Us

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

9/13
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): This week brings focus on health and daily routines. Start small, sustainable habits instead of drastic changes. Productivity increases — just don’t overdo it

Follow Us

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

10/13
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Creativity and joy return. Express yourself, pick up a hobby, or spend time with loved ones. Romance could blossom if you’re open to it.

Follow Us

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

11/13
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Family matters take priority. You might feel the urge to redecorate, move, or have a heart-to-heart. Stay grounded — it’s a good week to build emotional security.

Follow Us

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

12/13
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Communication is key. Your words have impact, so choose them wisely. A short trip or a new project may refresh your outlook. Stay open to learning.

Follow Us

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

13/13
Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): A practical week lies ahead. Focus on budgeting, savings, or making smart purchases. You may feel more grounded and confident in your decisions.

Follow Us
LifestyleAries weekly horoscopeTaurus weekly horoscopeGemini weekly horoscopeCancer weekly horoscopeLeo weekly horoscopeVirgo weekly horoscopeLibra weekly horoscopeScorpio weekly horoscopeSagittarius weekly horoscopeCapricorn weekly horoscopeAquarius weekly horoscopePisces weekly horoscopehoroscopeWeekly horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Assam
Do You Know India Has Mini Pyramids? Assam's This Site Features In UNESCO World Heritage List
camera icon6
title
Auto news
Uncompromised Safety: Discover The 5-Star Rated Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh - Last One May Surprise You!
camera icon7
title
Bollywood Fan
If You Still Do These 7 Things, You’re the Filmy One in the Group
camera icon10
title
World Heritage Day 2025
8 Most Unusual Natural UNESCO World Heritage Sites Around The World
camera icon7
title
7 Best Bikini Pics Of B-Town Actors
Hotness Alert: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Served Major Beachwear Goals
NEWS ON ONE CLICK