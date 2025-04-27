Advertisement
Weekly Horoscope For April 28 – May 4: A Sibling Or Neighbor May Bring Unexpected News, Zodiacs
Weekly Horoscope For April 28 – May 4: A Sibling Or Neighbor May Bring Unexpected News, Zodiacs

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - check out your horoscope for the upcoming week and find out what the stars have in store for you.

Updated:Apr 27, 2025, 05:49 AM IST
Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week lights a fire under your ambitions! Expect momentum in your career — whether it’s recognition or a fresh opportunity, you’ll be center stage. Just keep your temper in check midweek. Relationships may demand patience, but it’s worth it. A great time to start a new health routine.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Comfort zones will be challenged — and that’s not a bad thing! You may find yourself questioning old beliefs or routines. Travel plans or learning opportunities are favored. Financially, a smart move early in the week brings results later. Your charm will win hearts by the weekend.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): An intense but transformative week. You may deal with shared finances or emotional entanglements. It’s time to let go of what’s weighing you down — both mentally and materially. A passionate conversation midweek could change the dynamics in love.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): This week is all about partnerships. Be it in business, love, or friendship — how you relate to others will take the spotlight. A heart-to-heart may clear the air. Contracts or commitments are favored. Don’t hesitate to ask for what you deserve.

 

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Get ready to hustle! Work will demand focus, but you’ll shine through effort and creativity. Health and wellness need attention — small changes bring big impact. By the weekend, someone may surprise you with admiration or affection.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Romance, creativity, and joy are on the cards. Whether single or committed, love gets interesting. Don’t hold back from expressing yourself. Children or artistic projects may play a big role this week. Let your inner child take the wheel for once!

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Your emotional world is calling. Focus on home, family, and emotional healing. There may be important decisions around property or family responsibilities. Midweek brings a chance for deep emotional clarity. Nurture your space.

 

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Your words pack a punch this week. Communication is sharp, so use it wisely. Great time for writers, speakers, or anyone dealing with networking. A sibling or neighbor may bring unexpected news. Keep curiosity alive.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Money talks, and you’re finally ready to listen. Financial planning, side hustles, or budget revamps are in focus. Your self-worth is directly linked to how you handle your resources now. The end of the week brings clarity in relationships.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): It’s your week to lead. Take initiative, especially in personal goals or self-care. You’ll feel more in control, and others will notice your confidence. Try not to micromanage — trust others to do their part. A new beginning is closer than you think.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Time to retreat and recharge. Dreams, intuition, and inner guidance grow stronger. You may feel called to rest, meditate, or finish something behind the scenes. Trust your instincts — they won’t steer you wrong.

 

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Friends and networks bring powerful energy this week. A group project, social cause, or community activity will energize you. Be open to collaborations your ideas will thrive in the right company. Set intentions for the future.

