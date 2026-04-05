Weekly Horoscope For April 6 - 12, 2026: You may juggle multiple responsibilities, zodiacs

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Aries: This week pushes you to take initiative, especially in career matters. You may find yourself stepping into a leadership role or handling responsibilities you didn’t anticipate. While this can feel overwhelming, it also sets the stage for long-term growth. Financially, avoid impulsive decisions, particularly mid-week. In personal relationships, patience will be key; small misunderstandings could arise but are easily resolved with honest communication. Health-wise, focus on maintaining a routine, especially sleep cycles.