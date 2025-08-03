Weekly Horoscope For August 4 - 10: Be More Expressive In Love, Avoid Impulsive Decisions; Zodiacs
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - check out what the stars have in store for you next week.
Weekly Horoscope For August 4 - 10
Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary presents the weekly horoscope for the 12 zodiacs. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - read on to know more.
Aries
Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week brings high energy and determination. Professionally, you’ll find opportunities to take charge and showcase leadership. Avoid impulsive decisions in personal matters. Midweek may bring some tension at home—keep your cool. A good time to focus on fitness and healthy routines.
Taurus
Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Patience will work in your favour this week. Financial matters improve gradually, but don’t rush into big expenses. Romantic relationships may feel a bit distant—try to reconnect through honest conversation. Work-related efforts will start showing results toward the weekend.
Gemini
Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Communication is your strength this week—use it wisely. New connections or collaborations are likely. Be clear with your words, especially in close relationships. Travel or a short trip could be on the cards. Avoid overthinking and focus on actions.
Cancer
Cancer (June 21 – July 22): An emotional but productive week ahead. You'll feel motivated to organize your life—home, finances, and goals. Someone close might need your support. Don't neglect your health, especially sleep and digestion. Listen more, react less.
Leo
Leo (July 23 – August 22): Your confidence is on the rise, and it's a great time to chase your goals. Recognition at work or among peers is possible. Be mindful not to dominate in relationships. A fun outing or creative hobby could refresh your spirit by the weekend.
Virgo
Virgo (August 23 – September 22): This is a week of introspection and planning. Work may feel slow, but it’s a good time to lay the groundwork for future success. Stay grounded during any family disagreements. Focus on health—body and mind. Journaling may bring clarity.
Libra
Libra (September 23 – October 22): Teamwork and social connections will be key this week. If you’re working on a group project or event, things will go well. In love, be more expressive. Financial decisions should be postponed until midweek for better clarity.
Scorpio
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): This is a high-pressure but rewarding week. Your determination will push you through tough deadlines or challenges. Don't let past issues cloud your judgment. Romance is intense but needs understanding. Prioritise rest.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): You may feel adventurous or crave change. Try channeling that energy into learning or planning something new. The workplace could be demanding, but your enthusiasm will help. A meaningful conversation might shift a personal relationship for the better.
Capricorn
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Your focus is sharp, and you’re ready to take on responsibility. A good time for financial planning or property-related matters. However, personal relationships may feel neglected—balance is key. Avoid being overly critical of yourself or others.
Aquarius
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Partnerships—both personal and professional—will be in focus. Some issues from the past may resurface, giving you a chance to resolve them. Trust your intuition in tricky situations. Be open to unexpected ideas or opportunities.
Pisces
Pisces (February 19 – March 20): This week brings clarity to confusing situations. It’s a great time to clear clutter—mental or physical. Work may feel routine but stay consistent. Love life improves with small gestures. Meditation or creative time will recharge you.
Trending Photos