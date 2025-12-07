Weekly Horoscope For December 8 - 14: A Short Vacation Will Refresh Your Mind, Zodiacs
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out weekly horoscope for upcoming week.
Weekly Horoscope
Want to know what the stars have in store for you in the week ahead, starting tomorrow? Astrologer Saloni Choudhary shares astrological predictions for 12 zodiac signs. Read on.
Aries Weekly Horoscope
Aries (March 21–April 19): This week pushes you to take charge of long-pending decisions. Your energy levels rise, helping you complete tasks you’ve been delaying. In relationships, clarity comes through honest conversations. Financially, avoid impulsive spending.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope
Taurus (April 20–May 20): Comfort and stability guide your actions, but a small change in routine brings surprising benefits. The week is excellent for reconnecting with loved ones. Your focus at work increases, and a new opportunity may quietly emerge.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope
Gemini (May 21–June 20): Your communication skills shine. You’ll find it easier to express ideas, negotiate, and clear misunderstandings. Social plans pick up mid-week. A creative spark helps you bring something new to life—use it wisely.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope
Cancer (June 21–July 22): This week focuses on home, emotions, and personal comfort. You may feel nostalgic but also motivated to create a peaceful environment. Work becomes smooth after mid-week. Pay attention to your health: rest is essential.
Leo Weekly Horoscope
Leo (July 23–Aug 22): You glow this week—your confidence helps you take bold steps. Recognition is likely, especially at work. Personal relationships feel warm and supportive. Just ensure you’re not overspending in excitement.
Virgo Weekly Horoscope
Virgo (Aug 23–Sept 22): You’ll be more detail-oriented than usual, but avoid overthinking. A financial improvement or smart investment idea may come. Family dynamics feel more balanced. Toward the end of the week, expect a calm, pleasant moment.
Libra Weekly Horoscope
Libra (Sept 23–Oct 22): Harmony returns to your relationships. Your charm works wonders socially and professionally. Creativity flows effortlessly—use it for something meaningful. A short trip or refreshing outing may lift your spirit.
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope
Scorpio (Oct 23–Nov 21): This week brings emotional depth and clarity. Something that has been confusing becomes easier to understand. Work demands focus, but you handle it well. Trust your instincts—they’re unusually sharp.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope
Sagittarius (Nov 22–Dec 21): Adventure calls, even if only in small ways. You crave learning, exploring, or starting something new. Friends play an important role this week. A meaningful conversation inspires you toward a new goal.
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 19): You’re in productivity mode. Tasks get completed faster, and people notice your dedication. Financial stability improves gradually. Don’t forget to balance work with rest—your body needs care too.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope
Aquarius (Jan 20–Feb 18): Your innovative ideas get attention. The week is ideal for planning, brainstorming, and connecting with influential people. A personal relationship may progress or become clearer.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope
Pisces (Feb 19–Mar 20): Intuition guides you beautifully. You feel emotionally steady, enabling you to make better decisions. Creativity and spirituality deepen. Towards the weekend, an unexpected gesture may warm your heart.
