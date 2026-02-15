Advertisement
Weekly Horoscope For February 16 - 22, 2026: You may feel more protective of your time and energy, zodiacs
Weekly Horoscope For February 16 - 22, 2026: You may feel more protective of your time and energy, zodiacs

Weekly Horoscope For February 16 - 22: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out weekly horoscope for upcoming week.

Updated:Feb 15, 2026, 06:36 AM IST
Weekly Horoscope

Weekly Horoscope

Weekly Horoscope For February 16 - 22: Want to know what the stars have in store for you in the week ahead, starting tomorrow? Astrologer Saloni Choudhary shares astrological predictions for 12 zodiac signs. Read on.

 

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries: This week encourages you to slow down and rethink your approach. You may feel pressure to act quickly, but patience will lead to better outcomes. A conversation midweek could clear up a misunderstanding. Focus on long-term gains rather than short-term wins, especially in career matters.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus: Stability is your comfort zone, but this week asks you to embrace a small change. Financial matters may require closer attention. Someone may seek your advice, offer it honestly but gently. Relationships deepen through meaningful discussions rather than grand gestures.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini: Communication is your strength, and this week you’ll need it more than ever. Expect busy days filled with calls, meetings, or unexpected news. Stay organized to avoid feeling scattered. A creative idea could turn into something profitable if you take it seriously.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer: Emotions run deeper than usual, and you may feel more protective of your time and energy. Prioritize self-care and don’t overextend yourself. Family matters could take center stage. Trust your instincts, they are sharper than you think.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo: You’re stepping into a confident phase. Others may look to you for leadership or direction. Use your influence wisely. A financial opportunity or collaboration could appear late in the week. Avoid impulsive decisions; confidence works best when balanced with strategy.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo: Details matter this week. You may find yourself fixing what others overlook. While your effort will be appreciated, avoid being overly critical. Health and routine improvements bring noticeable benefits. A practical approach to a lingering issue finally brings resolution.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra: Balance is your theme, but you may feel pulled in two directions. Focus on what truly aligns with your values. A relationship,personal or professional, requires clarity. Honest communication prevents unnecessary tension. Creativity and social activities lift your mood.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio: Intensity surrounds you this week. You may uncover hidden information or gain insight into someone’s true intentions. Use this knowledge wisely. Financial planning or joint resources need careful handling. Trust is important, be selective about where you place it.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius: Your adventurous spirit wants movement, but responsibilities may anchor you temporarily. Find small ways to explore or learn something new. Partnerships become important, compromise may be necessary. A long-term goal begins to feel more achievable.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn: Hard work pays off, but only if you pace yourself. Avoid taking on more than you can realistically handle. A professional opportunity could surface unexpectedly. Stay disciplined with finances and avoid unnecessary risks. Consistency will bring recognition.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius: Innovation and fresh ideas energize you this week. You may feel inspired to start something unconventional. Collaboration with like-minded individuals brings progress. Keep your plans realistic and grounded. Personal growth becomes evident in how you handle challenges.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces: Intuition guides your decisions, especially in emotional matters. You may feel drawn to reflect on recent events. Avoid escapism and face responsibilities directly. A creative or spiritual pursuit brings peace. Small, consistent efforts lead to meaningful progress by week’s end.

