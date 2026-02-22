Weekly Horoscope For February 23 - March 1, 2026: Someone may rely on your advice or support, zodiacs
Weekly Horoscope For February 23 - March 1: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out weekly horoscope for upcoming week.
Weekly Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope For February 23 - March 1: Want to know what the stars have in store for you in the week ahead, starting tomorrow? Astrologer Saloni Choudhary shares astrological predictions for 12 zodiac signs. Read on.
Aries Weekly Horoscope
Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week brings motivation and clarity. You may feel ready to take action on something you’ve been postponing. Midweek is strong for career discussions or launching new ideas. In relationships, patience will help avoid misunderstandings. Focus on steady progress rather than rushing results.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope
Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Stability and practical matters take priority. Financial planning or organizing personal responsibilities will go smoothly. Someone may rely on your advice or support. In love, comfort and consistency matter more than grand gestures.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope
Gemini (May 21 – June 20): A busy and communicative week. Conversations, emails, or meetings could bring new opportunities. Be mindful not to overcommit yourself. Creative thinking is strong, making this a good time for writing, learning, or brainstorming fresh ideas.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope
Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Emotions may feel deeper than usual. Home and family matters require attention, but your nurturing nature helps create harmony. Trust your intuition when making decisions. Take time to recharge toward the weekend.
Leo Weekly Horoscope
Leo (July 23 – August 22): Confidence rises and others notice your efforts. Professional recognition or appreciation is possible. Avoid pride-related conflicts by listening as much as you speak. Romance may bring a pleasant surprise later in the week.
Virgo Weekly Horoscope
Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Productivity is high, and tasks move forward efficiently. Try not to be overly critical of yourself or others. Health and routine improvements are favored now. Small, consistent steps lead to noticeable results.
Libra Weekly Horoscope
Libra (September 23 – October 22): Partnerships are highlighted. Honest conversations can strengthen bonds in both personal and professional relationships. Balance is essential, avoid giving too much without receiving support in return.
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Transformation energy surrounds you. You may feel ready to release something that no longer serves your growth. Financial or career planning benefits from careful strategy. Trust actions more than promises.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): You crave expansion and new experiences. Learning, travel planning, or exploring fresh ideas brings excitement. Stay mindful of impulsive decisions, especially regarding money or commitments.
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Responsibilities increase, but so does your influence. Focus on long-term goals and maintain discipline. A serious or meaningful conversation strengthens an important relationship.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Innovation and teamwork are key themes. New ideas may gain support if you collaborate rather than work alone. Social connections bring unexpected inspiration.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope
Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Intuition is especially strong. Creative or spiritual activities provide peace and clarity. Avoid overthinking small concerns. By the weekend, emotional balance feels restored.

