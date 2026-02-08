Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly Horoscope For February 9 - 15, 2026: Relationships improve through honesty, zodiacs
Weekly Horoscope For February 9 - 15, 2026: Relationships improve through honesty, zodiacs

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out weekly horoscope for upcoming week.

Updated:Feb 08, 2026, 06:26 AM IST
Weekly Horoscope

Want to know what the stars have in store for you in the week ahead, starting tomorrow? Astrologer Saloni Choudhary shares astrological predictions for 12 zodiac signs. Read on.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries: This week pushes you to take initiative, especially at work. Your energy is strong, but don’t rush conversations,listening will save you trouble. Midweek brings a small win that boosts confidence.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus: Slow and steady works best now. Financial or practical matters improve if you stay organized. Emotionally, you may crave comfort, lean into familiar people and routines.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini: Communication is your superpower this week. Great time for networking, learning, or clearing misunderstandings. Just avoid overthinking late in the week; rest your mind.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer: You’re more sensitive than usual, but that’s not a weakness. Trust your intuition, especially in personal matters. A supportive conversation brings relief and clarity.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo: Attention finds you naturally this week. Use it wisely lead, inspire, but don’t dominate. Romance and creativity are highlighted, especially toward the weekend.

 

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo: Focus shifts to health, habits, and daily responsibilities. Small improvements now make a big difference later. Don’t be too hard on yourself; progress matters more than perfection.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra: Balance is tested, but you handle it gracefully. Relationships improve through honesty. A creative or fun opportunity lifts your mood, say yes without overanalyzing.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio: Deep thoughts and emotional truths surface. It’s a powerful week for healing and letting go. Keep boundaries strong, especially with draining people.

 

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius: Movement and change energize you. Short trips, new ideas, or fresh plans bring excitement. Stay realistic with commitments, you don’t have to do everything.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn: Career or long-term goals take priority. Your discipline pays off, even if results aren’t instant. Make time for rest; burnout won’t help success.

 

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius: This week encourages new perspectives. Conversations inspire you, and a different approach solves an old problem. Stay flexible, plans may shift unexpectedly.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces: Emotions run deep, but clarity follows. Good week for reflection, creativity, and spiritual growth. Trust your inner voice, it’s guiding you correctly.

Weekly Horoscope

(Pic Credits: Freepik)

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)

 

