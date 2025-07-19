Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2933783https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/weekly-horoscope-for-july-21-27-love-life-sparkle-do-financial-planning-zodiacs-2933783
NewsPhotosWeekly Horoscope For July 21 - 27: Love Life Sparkles, Do Financial Planning, Zodiacs
photoDetails

Weekly Horoscope For July 21 - 27: Love Life Sparkles, Do Financial Planning, Zodiacs

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - check out what the stars have in store for you next week.

Updated:Jul 19, 2025, 06:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Weekly Horoscope For July 21 - 27

1/13
Weekly Horoscope For July 21 - 27

Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary presents the weekly horoscope for the 12 zodiacs. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - read on to know more.

Follow Us

Aries Weekly Horoscope

2/13
Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week brings opportunities for growth and recognition at work. Projects that were delayed may finally move forward. Support from seniors and new professional connections are likely. However, a few disturbances in family life could occur — handle them with patience and open communication. Financially, things remain stable, but keep your expenses in check. Romantic relationships may require transparency to avoid misunderstandings. Health-wise, take care of your digestion and avoid unhealthy eating habits.

 

 

Follow Us

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

3/13
Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): You’ll feel mentally calmer and more grounded this week. You may get the chance to start new plans or collaborations at work. A reunion with an old friend might bring joy. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to do well. Family life remains harmonious, and you may receive a marriage proposal if single. A short journey is on the cards and could prove beneficial. Maintain your energy by balancing rest and activity.

 

 

Follow Us

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

4/13
Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): This week could be a bit of a rollercoaster. You’ll be inclined to try new approaches at work, but results may take time. Be cautious with money matters — avoid lending or borrowing without clarity. Family issues might cause stress. Be gentle in your romantic relationship — ego clashes could arise. Short travels may bring moderate benefits. Students will need to work harder than usual. Avoid neglecting your health, especially your sleep schedule.

 

Follow Us

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

5/13
Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): The week begins with high energy. You’ll be appreciated at work, and new opportunities may knock on your door. If you’re in business, expansion is possible. Home life remains joyful, and a celebration may be planned. Unmarried individuals may receive proposals. You may hear good news related to children. Travel plans will likely be fruitful. Sleep disturbances may cause fatigue, so try to maintain a regular routine.

 

 

Follow Us

Leo Weekly Horoscope

6/13
Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo (July 23 – August 22): You’ll need to stay disciplined this week. Laziness or overconfidence could lead to setbacks. Job changes or additional responsibilities may come your way. Some family discussions might lead to emotional tension — communicate clearly but kindly. Financial gains are possible, and romantic life remains sweet. Avoid impulsive investments. Health-wise, take care of your skin and blood pressure. Mid-week could feel hectic, so plan your schedule carefully.

 

 

Follow Us

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

7/13
Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): A busy and productive week lies ahead. Efficient time management will be key to success. Financially, new income streams may emerge. Harmony will prevail at home, and you may resolve a long-standing family issue. You’ll gain social recognition and respect. Romantic relationships will strengthen. Students will find the week helpful for focused study. Be mindful of your diet and avoid spicy or junk food.

 

Follow Us

Libra Weekly Horoscope

8/13
Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra (September 23 – October 22): This week brings several positive developments. Pending work may get completed, and your hard work will pay off. Business deals or job changes may bring long-term benefits. Family life will be pleasant. Old friends might reconnect, lifting your spirits. Romantic life remains exciting, and good news may arrive by the weekend. Your health will be stable, though mental fatigue may set in. Practice yoga or meditation to feel refreshed.

 

 

Follow Us

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

9/13
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): You’ll feel more confident in your decision-making. Performance at work will improve, and support from superiors is likely. Quality time with your partner is indicated. You might benefit from a property-related matter. Financial gains are expected. Your love life will deepen, emotionally and spiritually. Minor concerns may arise mid-week, but you’ll handle them well. Avoid unnecessary travel. Health will be steady, but don't skip meals.

 

Follow Us

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

10/13
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): This week marks the beginning of something new — it could be a fresh project, partnership, or perspective. A promotion is likely. Finances look healthy. Some disagreements may arise at home, but you’ll resolve them tactfully. Romantic relationships will grow stronger. Students will be satisfied with their progress. A short spiritual journey may take place. Stay physically active to maintain high energy.

 

 

Follow Us

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

11/13
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): The beginning of the week might feel slow, but momentum will build steadily. Avoid rushing decisions at work. Trust your instincts but verify facts. Money matters require caution — avoid impulsive purchases or loans. Parents’ health may need your attention. Romantic life will improve, and singles might meet someone new. Students may face distractions, but can overcome them with focus. Beware of migraines or fatigue.

 

Follow Us

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

12/13
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): This is a great time to implement your plans. New responsibilities at work may come your way. Colleagues will be supportive. Financial gains from past investments are likely. Home life remains peaceful. You’ll feel more connected with your romantic partner. A surprise visit from an old friend is possible. Your health will be fine overall, though eye care may be necessary. Keep screen time limited.

 

Follow Us

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

13/13
Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): You’ll feel refreshed and confident. Old projects will finally succeed. Financial stability improves. A joyful event may be planned at home. Your spouse or partner will be supportive, and relationships will deepen. Students will perform well in exams. A short trip towards the weekend will bring satisfaction. Take care of your immunity as seasonal changes might affect you slightly.

Follow Us
LifestyleAries weekly horoscopeTaurus weekly horoscopeGemini weekly horoscopeCancer weekly horoscopeLeo weekly horoscopeVirgo weekly horoscopeLibra weekly horoscopeScorpio weekly horoscopeSagittarius weekly horoscopeCapricorn weekly horoscopeAquarius weekly horoscopePisces weekly horoscopehoroscopeWeekly horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Cricket facts
Perry Better Than Ronaldo & Tendulkar, Sachin More ODI 5Wkt Hauls Than Warne: 10 Shocking Cricket Stats That Will Blow Your Mind
camera icon6
title
Panchayat Season 5
Panchayat Season 5: 5 Fascinating Facts About The Real Village Behind 'Phulera'
camera icon9
title
Mohammed Shami
Who Is Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan? Her Previous Marriage, Love Story, Legal Battle & More
camera icon7
title
Pakistan terror fugitives
India’s Most Wanted, Pakistan’s Most Protected: 7 Dreaded Terrorists Who Roam Freely In Islamabad
camera icon10
title
10 dangerous countries
10 Dangerous Countries In The World: India Among Most Vulnerable, Check Pakistan's Rank
NEWS ON ONE CLICK