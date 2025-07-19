Weekly Horoscope For July 21 - 27: Love Life Sparkles, Do Financial Planning, Zodiacs

3 / 13

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): You’ll feel mentally calmer and more grounded this week. You may get the chance to start new plans or collaborations at work. A reunion with an old friend might bring joy. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to do well. Family life remains harmonious, and you may receive a marriage proposal if single. A short journey is on the cards and could prove beneficial. Maintain your energy by balancing rest and activity.