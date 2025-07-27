Advertisement
Weekly Horoscope For July 28- August 3: Responsibility Increases But So Does Your Determination, Zodiacs
Weekly Horoscope For July 28- August 3: Responsibility Increases But So Does Your Determination, Zodiacs

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - check out what the stars have in store for you next week.

 

Updated:Jul 27, 2025, 06:16 AM IST
Weekly Horoscope For July 28- August 3

Weekly Horoscope For July 28- August 3

Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary presents the weekly horoscope for the 12 zodiacs. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - read on to know more.

 

Aries

Aries

This week is about staying focused and avoiding distractions. Work may demand extra attention. Don’t rush decisions.

 

Taurus

Taurus

You’ll feel more productive and organized. A good time to take practical steps toward your goals. Family brings comfort.

 

Gemini

Gemini

Mixed energies this week. Stay patient with delays and misunderstandings. A surprise message may brighten your mood.

 

Cancer

Cancer

Emotional matters come into focus. Prioritize self-care and family. A good week to have open-hearted conversations.

 

Leo

Leo

You may feel confident and ready to lead. Use this momentum to take charge at work. Watch your spending.

 

Virgo

Virgo

A good week to plan and clear up confusion. Be careful with your words in relationships. Focus on your health.

 

Libra

Libra

Social life picks up, and old connections may return. A calm week overall. Balance your time between work and rest.

 

Scorpio

Scorpio

You may feel the need to make changes. Trust your instincts. Be flexible with shifting plans and opinions.

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

A good time to explore something new—mentally or physically. Stay open-minded and avoid overcommitting.

 

Capricorn

Capricorn

Responsibility increases but so does your determination. Stay organized and don’t ignore minor health issues.

 

Aquarius

Aquarius

A fresh idea or contact may open new doors. Express yourself clearly. Stay grounded in your decisions.

 

Pisces

Pisces

Take things slow this week. Rest and creative expression will recharge you. Avoid taking on others' stress.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK