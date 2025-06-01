Weekly Horoscope For June 2 - 8: Trust Your Intuition, Be Careful About Finances, Zodiacs
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - find out what the upcoming week has in store for you. Check out your weekly horoscope.
Weekly Horoscope For June 2 - 8
Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary presents the weekly horoscope for 12 zodiac signs. Read on to know more.
Aries Weekly Horoscope
Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week brings renewed energy and focus. You may feel more determined to tackle pending tasks. Midweek favours communication, so speak your mind clearly. Over the weekend, make time for rest and reflection.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope
Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Patience will be your greatest ally this week. Financial matters may demand attention early on. As the week progresses, harmony in relationships improves. Focus on self-care and healthy routines.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope
Gemini (May 21 – June 20): A great week for networking and fresh ideas. Your creativity will be at its peak, use it wisely. Be mindful of overcommitting socially. Balance is key to keeping your energy intact.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope
Cancer (June 21 – July 22): You may find yourself seeking emotional security this week. It's a good time to reconnect with family or nurture your inner world. Don’t ignore your financial responsibilities, clarity will come by week's end.
Leo Weekly Horoscope
Leo (July 23 – August 22): A productive week lies ahead. You'll be motivated to chase your goals and may find support from unexpected places. Keep your ego in check in partnerships. The weekend brings good news or a reason to celebrate
Virgo Weekly Horoscope
Virgo (August 23 – September 22): This week calls for a structured approach to work. Focus on priorities, not perfection. Midweek might bring an emotional challenge; trust your intuition. A small health change can yield big benefits.
Libra Weekly Horoscope
Libra (September 23 – October 22)L You may feel the urge to express yourself more freely. Artistic or romantic pursuits thrive now. A conversation midweek could bring clarity to a relationship. Stay grounded and avoid overthinking.
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): This week may stir up deep emotions. It’s a good time to reflect and release old baggage. Financial or property-related decisions may come up; think long-term. Protect your peace, especially by the weekend.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Your communication skills are sharp now, so use them to network, negotiate, or express ideas. Travel or learning opportunities may arise. Stay open but avoid being impulsive in decision-making.
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Focus on financial planning and career growth. Small steps taken this week can bring solid rewards. Midweek may test your patience with family or colleagues; respond, don’t react. Stability returns by Sunday.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): A refreshing shift in your mindset helps you see things from a new angle. Take initiative, especially in personal projects. Be mindful of boundaries in relationships. Rest and reflection over the weekend will help recharge
Pisces Weekly Horoscope
Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Your intuition is strong; follow it. A good week for healing, forgiveness, and spiritual growth. Financial decisions should be made with caution. You may feel emotionally sensitive, surround yourself with positive people
