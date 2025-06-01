Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2909087https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/weekly-horoscope-for-june-2-8-trust-your-intuition-be-careful-about-finances-zodiacs-2909087
NewsPhotosWeekly Horoscope For June 2 - 8: Trust Your Intuition, Be Careful About Finances, Zodiacs
photoDetails

Weekly Horoscope For June 2 - 8: Trust Your Intuition, Be Careful About Finances, Zodiacs

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - find out what the upcoming week has in store for you. Check out your weekly horoscope.

Updated:Jun 01, 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Weekly Horoscope For June 2 - 8

1/13
Weekly Horoscope For June 2 - 8

Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary presents the weekly horoscope for 12 zodiac signs. Read on to know more.

Follow Us

Aries Weekly Horoscope

2/13
Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week brings renewed energy and focus. You may feel more determined to tackle pending tasks. Midweek favours communication, so speak your mind clearly. Over the weekend, make time for rest and reflection.  

Follow Us

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

3/13
Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Patience will be your greatest ally this week. Financial matters may demand attention early on. As the week progresses, harmony in relationships improves. Focus on self-care and healthy routines.  

Follow Us

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

4/13
Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): A great week for networking and fresh ideas. Your creativity will be at its peak, use it wisely. Be mindful of overcommitting socially. Balance is key to keeping your energy intact.  

Follow Us

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

5/13
Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): You may find yourself seeking emotional security this week. It's a good time to reconnect with family or nurture your inner world. Don’t ignore your financial responsibilities, clarity will come by week's end.  

Follow Us

Leo Weekly Horoscope

6/13
Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo (July 23 – August 22): A productive week lies ahead. You'll be motivated to chase your goals and may find support from unexpected places. Keep your ego in check in partnerships. The weekend brings good news or a reason to celebrate  

Follow Us

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

7/13
Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): This week calls for a structured approach to work. Focus on priorities, not perfection. Midweek might bring an emotional challenge; trust your intuition. A small health change can yield big benefits.  

Follow Us

Libra Weekly Horoscope

8/13
Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra (September 23 – October 22)L You may feel the urge to express yourself more freely. Artistic or romantic pursuits thrive now. A conversation midweek could bring clarity to a relationship. Stay grounded and avoid overthinking.  

Follow Us

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

9/13
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): This week may stir up deep emotions. It’s a good time to reflect and release old baggage. Financial or property-related decisions may come up; think long-term. Protect your peace, especially by the weekend.  

Follow Us

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

10/13
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Your communication skills are sharp now, so use them to network, negotiate, or express ideas. Travel or learning opportunities may arise. Stay open but avoid being impulsive in decision-making.  

Follow Us

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

11/13
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Focus on financial planning and career growth. Small steps taken this week can bring solid rewards. Midweek may test your patience with family or colleagues; respond, don’t react. Stability returns by Sunday.

Follow Us

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

12/13
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): A refreshing shift in your mindset helps you see things from a new angle. Take initiative, especially in personal projects. Be mindful of boundaries in relationships. Rest and reflection over the weekend will help recharge  

Follow Us

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

13/13
Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Your intuition is strong; follow it. A good week for healing, forgiveness, and spiritual growth. Financial decisions should be made with caution. You may feel emotionally sensitive, surround yourself with positive people  

Follow Us
LifestyleAries weekly horoscopeTaurus weekly horoscopeGemini weekly horoscopeCancer weekly horoscopeLeo weekly horoscopeVirgo weekly horoscopeLibra weekly horoscopeScorpio weekly horoscopeSagittarius weekly horoscopeCapricorn weekly horoscopeAquarius weekly horoscopePisces weekly horoscopehoroscopeWeekly horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Miss World winner
From Surviving Breast Surgery At 16 To Making History: Meet Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025
camera icon12
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI Against Punjab Kings; Richard Gleeson OUT, Deepak Chahar IN; This Bowler To Come As Impact Player
camera icon7
title
Rohit Sharma
Most Sixes In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Emulates Chris Gayle; Check List Featuring Top 7 Batters
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For June 1-8: You’re Feeling Strong But May Neglect Sleep, Check Your Health TIP For The Week
camera icon8
title
Miss World 2025
As Nandini Gupta Eyes The Miss World Crown, A Look At India’s Global Beauty Queens
NEWS ON ONE CLICK