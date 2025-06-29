Weekly Horoscope For June 30 - July 6: Plan Savings, Don't Be Possessive In Relationship, Zodiacs
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - find ou what the upcoming week has in store for you.
Weekly Horoscope June 30 - July 5
Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary presents the weekly horoscope for 12 zodiac signs. Read on to know more.
Aries Weekly Horoscope
Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week encourages you to focus on communication. Work-related discussions may demand your attention. Be patient while dealing with colleagues. Financial matters remain stable, but avoid impulsive expenses. Relationships improve with honest conversations.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope
Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You may feel the urge to reorganise your personal or professional life. This is a good time to plan ahead. Midweek brings clarity regarding finances. Stay grounded in relationships; avoid being too rigid. A calm approach brings harmony.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope
Gemini (May 21 - June 20): You are likely to be more expressive this week. Creative tasks flourish, and your energy feels renewed. Be mindful of small misunderstandings in relationships. Health needs attention—focus on rest and hydration.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope
Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You may feel introspective at the start of the week. It's a good time to tie up loose ends and reflect. Family matters may need your attention. Don’t avoid conversations. Financially, it's best to avoid big decisions right now.
Leo Weekly Horoscope
Leo (July 23 - August 22): You’ll find your social side activated this week. Great for networking and teamwork. Professionally, recognition may come your way. Stay humble and helpful. Personal relationships deepen through shared experiences.
Virgo Weekly Horoscope
Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Work responsibilities may increase, but so will your confidence. Prioritise tasks wisely. Someone from the past may reconnect. Avoid overthinking and stay present. A short break over the weekend helps you recharge.
Libra Weekly Horoscope
Libra (September 23 - October 22): This week offers new perspectives. You may consider learning something new or planning a trip. Love life feels balanced if you keep communication open. Keep a close eye on documents or contracts—double-check details.
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Emotional clarity comes after midweek. You might revisit old goals or commitments. Professionally, changes are likely — stay open to learning. In relationships, avoid possessiveness. Let go of control and allow space.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): A partnership, either personal or professional, may need your focus. Team efforts pay off. Be flexible with others’ viewpoints. Financially, it's a good week to plan savings. Practice patience in emotional matters.
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Health and work routines become the theme this week. It’s a good time to reset habits. You may feel more productive than usual. Support from a colleague can make a difference. Relationships may improve through shared tasks.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Your creativity is high, and your presence is noticed. Good time for self-expression or pitching ideas. Romance may bring joy, especially by midweek. Stay grounded in practical matters and don’t skip rest.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Family or home life may demand attention. You may feel nostalgic or emotional. Balance your inner world with outer responsibilities. This is a good time to organise your space. By the weekend, energy feels lighter and hopeful.
