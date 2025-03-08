Advertisement
Weekly Horoscope For March 10 - 16: This Week Brings New Beginnings, Your Creativity And Intellect Will Shine, Zodiacs

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - read astrologer's predictions to know what the upcoming week has in store for you. 

 

Updated:Mar 08, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary presents the weekly horoscoping for the upcoming week for the 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week brings new beginnings and fresh energy. Career advancements are likely, and your hard work will be acknowledged. Financially, stability is in sight, but avoid impulsive spending. Personal relationships will flourish with open communication. Focus on maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Patience and determination will help you overcome obstacles. Business ventures look promising, and professionals may receive a promotion. Family life will be peaceful, but minor misunderstandings should be handled with care. Prioritize self-care and a balanced diet for good health.

Lucky Color: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Your creativity and intellect will shine this week. New work opportunities or collaborations may come your way. Social interactions will be favorable, and you may make meaningful connections. Be mindful of your words in relationships. Health-wise, avoid overexertion.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Emotional stability will be crucial this week. Work responsibilities may increase, requiring extra effort. A pleasant surprise from a loved one may lift your spirits. Financially, it's a good time for savings. Pay attention to mental well-being and relaxation techniques.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Leo (July 23 - August 22): This week favors leadership and career growth. Recognition at work is on the horizon. Personal relationships will be fulfilling, and singles may attract a new romantic interest. Avoid overindulgence in food or entertainment to maintain good health.

Lucky Color: Gold

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Planning and organization will be your strengths this week. Avoid taking risks in financial matters. Workplace challenges may test your patience, but persistence will lead to success. Health needs attention—prioritize rest and a proper diet.

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Libra (September 23 - October 22): A week of balance and emotional clarity awaits you. Professional growth is indicated, and your efforts will bear fruit. Financially, things will remain stable, but avoid overspending. Relationships will improve, and past conflicts may be resolved.

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): This is a week of deep introspection and decision-making. Career advancements are possible, but avoid hasty investments. Love life may be unpredictable, so communicate openly. Manage stress through meditation or physical activities.

Lucky Color: Maroon

Lucky Number: 4

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Adventure and excitement define this week. Travel opportunities may arise, and networking will benefit your career. Financial gains are likely, but avoid unnecessary risks. Strengthen family bonds through quality time. Stay hydrated and maintain a fitness routine.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Your dedication and persistence will lead to success. A new career opportunity may present itself. Family responsibilities will require attention, but patience will help. Health will improve, but don’t neglect rest and self-care.

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 10

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): A surge in creativity and fresh ideas will boost your confidence. Workplace recognition is likely, and financial stability will improve. Love life may take an exciting turn. Focus on fitness and overall well-being for a productive week.

Lucky Color: Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Spiritual growth and self-discovery will be key themes. Career prospects look promising, and financial gains are possible. Personal relationships will strengthen, but avoid overthinking. Engage in meditation or relaxation techniques for emotional balance.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 12

