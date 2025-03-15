Advertisement
Weekly Horoscope For March 17 - 23: Focus On Clarity And Self-Reflection, Zodiacs

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out what the stars have in store for you in the upcoming week.

Updated:Mar 15, 2025, 06:25 AM IST
Weekly Horoscope: March 17 - 23

Weekly Horoscope: March 17 - 23

Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary presents the weekly horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. (Image by Freepik)

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries Weekly Horoscope

This week brings new opportunities in your career, and financial stability is expected. Family life will be harmonious, and love relationships will strengthen. Take care of your mental health and avoid stress.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Success in work and financial gains are on the cards. Avoid unnecessary expenses. Family moments will be joyful, and romantic life will be pleasant. Maintain a balanced diet for good health.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Hard work will pay off, but avoid overthinking. Financial decisions should be made wisely. Family support will keep you motivated, though love life may have minor ups and downs. Watch your digestive health.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

This week promises career growth and financial gains. Family happiness is assured, and love life will be exciting. Your health will be good, but regular exercise is advised.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Work challenges may arise, but patience will lead to success. Be cautious with finances. Minor family disagreements may occur, but love life will improve. Take care of headaches and fatigue.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

A favourable week with career progress and financial stability. Family life will be peaceful, and love relationships will deepen. Maintain a balanced routine for good health.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra Weekly Horoscope

A new project at work may demand extra effort. Financial stability is expected. Family relationships will be harmonious, though minor misunderstandings in love life may occur. Stay mindful of your health.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

A positive week with career success and financial growth. Family life will be joyful, and love life will feel refreshed. Avoid unhealthy eating habits.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Some professional challenges may test your patience, but persistence will bring results. Be mindful of financial decisions. Family peace will prevail, but love life may see some fluctuations. Health needs attention.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

A rewarding week for career and finances. Family happiness will bring comfort, and romantic life will be fulfilling. Prioritise rest to maintain good health.

 

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Professional growth and financial improvements are expected. Family life will be stable, and love relationships will flourish. Manage stress for better health.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Some career challenges may arise, but perseverance will help. Financial stability will improve. Family bonds will strengthen, though love life may need some adjustments. Focus on physical and mental well-being.

