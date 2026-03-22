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NewsPhotosWeekly Horoscope For March 23 - 29, 2026: Professional growth and romance on cards, zodiacs
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Weekly Horoscope For March 23 - 29, 2026: Professional growth and romance on cards, zodiacs

Weekly Horoscope For March 23 - 29, 2026: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out weekly horoscope for upcoming week.

Updated:Mar 22, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
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Weekly Horoscope

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Weekly Horoscope

Weekly Horoscope For March 23 - 29, 2026: Want to know what the stars have in store for you in the week ahead, starting tomorrow? Astrologer Saloni Choudhary shares astrological predictions for 12 zodiac signs. Read on.

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Aries Weekly Horoscope

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Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week brings a surge of energy and motivation. You may find yourself taking initiative at work, and your leadership qualities will shine. Midweek could bring a minor conflict handle it calmly to avoid escalation. Financially, things look stable, but avoid impulsive spending. In relationships, communication is key; express your thoughts clearly to avoid misunderstandings.

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Taurus Weekly Horoscope

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Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): A steady and productive week lies ahead. You may finally see results from efforts you’ve been putting in for a while. It’s a good time to focus on long-term planning, especially related to finances or career growth. Personal relationships feel warm and supportive. Take some time out for self-care toward the weekend.

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Gemini Weekly Horoscope

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Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Expect a socially active week. Networking opportunities and new connections could open doors professionally. However, avoid overcommitting yourself. There may be some confusion around decisions midweek trust your instincts but double-check details. Romance could take a positive turn if you’re open and honest.

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Cancer Weekly Horoscope

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Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): This week may feel emotionally intense, but it also brings clarity. You might need to address a lingering issue, especially in personal relationships. Professionally, your dedication will be noticed. Financial caution is advised stick to a budget. By the weekend, you’ll feel lighter and more in control.

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Leo Weekly Horoscope

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Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo (July 23 – August 22): A strong week for career advancement and recognition. Your confidence will attract opportunities, but be mindful not to come across as overly dominant. Collaborations will prove beneficial. In personal life, spend quality time with loved ones to maintain harmony. Health-wise, balance work and rest.

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Virgo Weekly Horoscope

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Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Focus and discipline define your week. You’ll be able to tackle pending tasks efficiently. It’s a great time for organizing, planning, and setting new goals. Financially, you may receive positive news. In relationships, avoid being overly critical, practice patience and understanding.

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Libra Weekly Horoscope

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Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Creativity and inspiration flow strongly this week. You may feel drawn toward artistic or expressive pursuits. Professionally, new ideas can bring success if executed well. Relationships improve as you become more emotionally open. Midweek may bring a decision—take time before committing.

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Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

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Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): This week encourages introspection. You may feel the need to step back and reassess your priorities. Professionally, avoid unnecessary risks. Financial matters require careful attention. In personal relationships, honesty will strengthen bonds. Trust your intuition,it will guide you correctly.

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Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

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Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): A dynamic and optimistic week awaits. Travel or new learning opportunities may arise. Your enthusiasm will inspire others, making it a great time for teamwork. Financial gains are possible, but avoid overconfidence. In love, spontaneity will bring joy.

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Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

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Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Hard work pays off this week. You may receive recognition or a new responsibility at work. Stay grounded and focused. Financially, things improve gradually. Relationships require attention, don’t let work take over your personal life. A balanced approach will keep things smooth.

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Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

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Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Innovation and fresh ideas take center stage. This is a great week to start something new or think outside the box. Social interactions will be rewarding. However, be mindful of emotional boundaries. Financially, avoid risky investments.

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Pisces Weekly Horoscope

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Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): A reflective and creative week for you. You may feel more intuitive than usual, trust those instincts. Professionally, steady progress continues. In relationships, deeper emotional connections are possible. Take care of your health, especially mental well-being.

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Weekly Horoscope

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