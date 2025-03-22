Advertisement
Weekly Horoscope For March 24 - 30: Work Hard And Pay Attention To Family, Zodiacs
Weekly Horoscope For March 24 - 30: Work Hard And Pay Attention To Family, Zodiacs

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - here's the horoscope for the last week of March. Read on to know what the stars have in store for you. 

Updated:Mar 22, 2025, 06:25 AM IST
Weekly Horoscope: March 24 - 30

Weekly Horoscope: March 24 - 30

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - check out your weekly horoscope as presented by astrologer Saloni Chaudhary. 

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week is all about confidence and taking initiative. You may find yourself in leadership roles at work, and your efforts will be recognised. Financially, it's a good time for strategic planning. In personal relationships, open communication will strengthen bonds. Prioritise self-care to maintain energy levels.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Patience is key this week. While work may feel slow or challenging, persistence will pay off. Avoid impulsive decisions in financial matters. Family and loved ones will provide comfort, but minor misunderstandings could arise — handle them calmly. Focus on your health, especially stress management.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): New opportunities may come your way, particularly in your career. Your creativity and adaptability will help you stand out. Expect positive financial news, possibly from an unexpected source. Social interactions will be enjoyable, but be mindful of spreading yourself too thin. Balance work and relaxation.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): This week calls for introspection and emotional balance. Challenges at work may test your patience, but a calm approach will help you overcome them. Family matters may require your attention, so try to be present and supportive. Health-wise, prioritise rest and self-care.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo (July 23 – August 22): A productive and rewarding week awaits. Your hard work will pay off, and professional success is within reach. Financial gains are likely but avoid unnecessary expenses. Socially, you may reconnect with old friends or make valuable new connections. Stay active to maintain good health.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): This is a week to focus on organisation and discipline. Your efforts at work will be noticed, and growth opportunities may arise. Financial planning is important now. Relationships will benefit from patience and understanding. Take time to unwind and de-stress

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra (September 23 – October 22): A balanced approach will help you navigate this week successfully. Work will be steady, and collaboration with others will bring positive results. Romantic relationships will flourish if you express your emotions honestly. Financial stability is expected but avoid impulsive spending.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Transformation and decision-making will be the themes this week. Work-related changes may bring challenges, but they will lead to growth. Financially, be cautious with investments. In personal life, deep conversations will strengthen relationships. Pay attention to your mental and emotional well-being.

 

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Exciting opportunities, especially related to travel or learning, may present themselves. Your optimism will attract positive energy in work and personal relationships. Finances look stable, but be mindful of unnecessary risks. Stay active and engaged in activities that bring you joy.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): A hardworking and determined mindset will help you achieve success this week. Responsibilities at work may increase, but you will handle them efficiently. Financially, this is a good time to plan long-term investments. Family matters may need attention, so ensure a work-life balance.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Innovation and fresh ideas will be your strengths this week. Professionally, your creativity will shine, leading to recognition or new opportunities. Financially, things remain stable. In relationships, be open to compromise and understanding. Prioritize relaxation to avoid burnout.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): This is a week of reflection and growth. Career-wise, slow progress is still progress, so trust the process. Financially, budgeting and planning will be beneficial. Personal relationships may require extra effort, listening and communicating effectively. Take care of your emotional health.

Lifestyle
