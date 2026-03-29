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NewsPhotosWeekly Horoscope For March 30 - April 05, 2026: Career opportunities may arise; but avoid risky decisions, zodiacs
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Weekly Horoscope For March 30 - April 05, 2026: Career opportunities may arise; but avoid risky decisions, zodiacs

Weekly Horoscope For March 30 - April 05, 2026: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out the weekly horoscope for the upcoming week.

Updated:Mar 29, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Weekly Horoscope

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Weekly Horoscope

Weekly Horoscope For March 30 - April 05, 2026: Want to know what the stars have in store for you in the week ahead, starting tomorrow? Astrologer Saloni Choudhary shares astrological predictions for 12 zodiac signs. Read on.

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Aries

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Aries

Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week brings momentum in your professional life. You may finally see progress in something that felt stuck. Midweek is ideal for making bold decisions, but avoid impulsive reactions in personal relationships. Financially, stay cautious with large expenses. The weekend may bring a pleasant surprise or a social gathering.

 

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Taurus

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Taurus

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): A steady and grounding week ahead. You’ll feel more in control of your emotions and priorities. Work may demand consistency rather than creativity. In relationships, patience will be key—avoid being overly rigid. A short trip or change in routine could refresh your mindset.

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Gemini

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Gemini

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Communication is your strength this week. Expect important conversations, meetings, or networking opportunities. However, be mindful of misunderstandings, especially midweek. Financial matters may need closer attention. Emotionally, you may feel slightly overwhelmed—take time to recharge.

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Cancer

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Cancer

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): This week focuses on relationships and emotional clarity. You may reconnect with someone or resolve a lingering issue. Work remains stable, but avoid overthinking decisions. Health-wise, focus on rest and balance. The weekend brings comfort through family or close friends.

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Leo

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Leo

Leo (July 23 – August 22): You’re in a productive phase. Tasks that were pending may finally get completed. Recognition at work is possible, but avoid ego clashes. In personal life, express appreciation rather than expecting it. Financially, things remain steady with minor gains.

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Virgo

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Virgo

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Creativity and self-expression take centre stage. It’s a good time to explore new ideas or hobbies. Work may feel slightly slow, but don’t lose motivation. In relationships, avoid overanalysing situations. Trust your instincts more this week.

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Libra

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Libra

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Home and family matters may require your attention. You might need to make decisions regarding personal space or responsibilities. Professionally, things remain balanced, but avoid procrastination. Emotional stability improves as the week progresses.

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Scorpio

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Scorpio

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): A dynamic week filled with movement and communication. You may travel, attend events, or engage in important discussions. Be mindful of your tone in conversations. Financially, avoid risky decisions. The weekend favours relaxation and introspection.

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Sagittarius

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Sagittarius

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Focus shifts to finances and stability. You may reassess your spending or income sources. Work brings moderate progress. In relationships, clarity is needed—avoid avoiding important conversations. A practical approach will help you navigate the week smoothly.

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Capricorn

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Capricorn

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): This is your week to take charge. You’ll feel confident and ready to lead. Career opportunities may arise, so stay alert. However, don’t neglect personal relationships while focusing on work. Balance is essential for long-term success.

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Aquarius

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Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): A reflective week where you may prefer solitude over socialising. It’s a good time to plan rather than act immediately. Work may feel slow, but it will pick up soon. Take care of your mental health and avoid unnecessary stress.

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Pisces

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Pisces

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Social connections and collaborations bring positive energy. You may meet new people or strengthen existing bonds. Work benefits from teamwork. Financially, things look stable. Stay grounded and avoid unrealistic expectations.

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