Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2879328https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/weekly-horoscope-for-march-31-april-6-miscommunications-or-delays-might-test-your-temper-zodiacs-2879328
NewsPhotosWeekly Horoscope For March 31 - April 6: Miscommunications Or Delays Might Test Your Temper, Zodiacs
photoDetails

Weekly Horoscope For March 31 - April 6: Miscommunications Or Delays Might Test Your Temper, Zodiacs

Weekly Horoscope For March 31 - April 6: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - here's the horoscope for the March 31 - April 6. Read on to know what the stars have in store for you. 

Updated:Mar 30, 2025, 06:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Weekly Horoscope

1/13
Weekly Horoscope

Want to know what the upcoming week from March 31 - April 6 holds for you in terms of love, career and health? Give the weekly horoscope by astrologer Saloni Chaudhary a thorough read. 

Follow Us

Aries Weekly Horoscope

2/13
Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week calls for patience and self-reflection. Miscommunications or delays might test your temper, but staying composed will lead to smoother outcomes. Take a deep breath—good things come to those who wait!

Follow Us

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

3/13
Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): A past financial or personal issue may resurface, urging you to reassess your priorities. Instead of feeling stuck, use this as an opportunity to make smarter, more practical choices for the future.

Follow Us

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

4/13
Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Relationships take the spotlight. Whether it’s a friend, partner, or colleague, be mindful of your words. Misunderstandings can arise, but clear communication will strengthen your connections.

Follow Us

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

5/13
Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): It’s time to focus on your daily routines—both at work and in health. Small, consistent changes can bring significant improvements. Take charge of your well-being and productivity!

Follow Us

Leo Weekly Horoscope

6/13
Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Creativity is at an all-time high! Whether you're diving into a passion project or a budding romance, let yourself enjoy the moment. Just be cautious of making impulsive decisions in the heat of excitement.

Follow Us

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

7/13
Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Home and family matters demand your patience. Unfinished business or nostalgic moments may tug at your heart. Handle things step by step, and closure will come in due time.

Follow Us

Libra Weekly Horoscope

8/13
Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Double-check your emails and messages—this week, miscommunication is likely. An old friend or contact might unexpectedly re-enter your life, bringing new insights or opportunities.

Follow Us

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

9/13
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Watch your spending! Now is not the time for big purchases. Instead, focus on reviewing your financial plans and setting long-term goals to secure stability.

Follow Us

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

10/13
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): You’re craving change, but don’t rush into anything just yet. Personal growth takes planning—use this week to reflect on your next big move before diving in headfirst.

Follow Us

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

11/13
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Slow down and listen to your intuition. Your dreams or gut feelings might reveal something important about your future. Rest and reflection will bring clarity.

 

Follow Us

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

12/13
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Your social life is buzzing, but not everyone around you has the best intentions. Trust your instincts when it comes to friendships and collaborations—energy vampires need not apply!

 

Follow Us

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

13/13
Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Career plans require careful thought. If progress feels stalled, don’t force it. Instead, take a step back, reassess your goals, and strategize your next move wisely.

Follow Us
LifestyleAries weekly horoscopeTaurus weekly horoscopeGemini weekly horoscopeCancer weekly horoscopeLeo weekly horoscopeVirgo weekly horoscopeLibra weekly horoscopeScorpio weekly horoscopeSagittarius weekly horoscopeCapricorn weekly horoscopeAquarius weekly horoscopePisces weekly horoscopehoroscopeWeekly horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Travel
Planning One-Day Trip To Agra? Here Is Your Itinerary For The Day
camera icon10
title
SRH vs DC
From Shikhar Dhawan To Yuvraj Singh: Top 10 Players Who Played For Both SRH And DC - Check In Pics
camera icon12
title
Gudi Padwa
Gudi Padwa 2025: Fascinating Food Traditions And Facts You Didn’t Know About The Festival
camera icon7
title
Gudi Padwa 2025
Gudi Padwa 2025: 6 Best Ethnic Fashion Looks By B-Town Divas
camera icon9
title
IPL 2025
Anil Kumble To Sohail Tanvir: 9 Best Bowling Figures In IPL History - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK