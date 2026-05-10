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NewsPhotosWeekly Horoscope For May 11 - 17: Channel your passion into something purposeful, zodiacs
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Weekly Horoscope For May 11 - 17: Channel your passion into something purposeful, zodiacs

Weekly Horoscope For May 11 - 17, 2026: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out weekly horoscope for upcoming week.

Updated:May 10, 2026, 09:07 AM IST
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Aries Weekly Horoscope

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Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19): A week of reflection and recalibration awaits. The pace slows slightly, giving you space to reassess your goals and realign your energy. In relationships, a honest conversation clears the air and brings you closer to someone important.

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Taurus Weekly Horoscope

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Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20): Comfort and creativity go hand in hand this week. A personal project you have been putting off finally gets the attention it deserves. Loved ones appreciate your presence, make time for those who matter most.

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Gemini Weekly Horoscope

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Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20): Your mind is sharp and curious this week, drawing you toward new ideas and interesting people. A chance encounter sparks an exciting possibility. Stay open to the unexpected, the best things this week arrive unplanned.

 

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Cancer Weekly Horoscope

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Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22): Emotions run deep this week, and that is not a bad thing. Your sensitivity allows you to connect with others on a meaningful level. A personal matter that has been unresolved finds its way toward a gentle and natural conclusion.

 

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Leo Weekly Horoscope

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Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22): Your energy is magnetic and your presence impossible to ignore this week. A new connection enters your life with the potential to become something significant. Channel your passion into something purposeful and the results will be remarkable.

 

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Virgo Weekly Horoscope

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Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22): A period of quiet productivity suits you well this week. You work best behind the scenes, and your efforts are laying a strong foundation for what comes next. Do not underestimate the power of small, consistent actions taken daily.

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Libra Weekly Horoscope

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Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22): Harmony is restored in an area of your life that has felt out of balance. Meaningful conversations bring understanding and warmth to your relationships. A moment of unexpected beauty or joy reminds you of what truly matters.

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Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

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Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21): This week brings intensity and insight in equal measure. A truth you have been circling finally comes into full focus, bringing with it a powerful sense of clarity and direction. Trust the process, even when it feels uncomfortable.

 

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Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

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Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21): Your restless spirit finds a worthy outlet this week. A learning experience or new environment broadens your perspective in ways you did not anticipate. Keep your heart open and your expectations flexible, growth rarely looks the way we imagine.

 

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Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

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Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19): Steady and determined, you make meaningful progress toward a goal that has been on your mind for some time. Patience is your greatest ally this week. A personal relationship offers unexpected warmth and support when you need it most.

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Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

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Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18): Your originality sets you apart this week in the best possible way. An unconventional approach to a familiar problem yields surprisingly effective results. Connections made this week have the potential to evolve into lasting and meaningful bonds.

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Pisces Weekly Horoscope

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Weekly Horoscope

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20): A deeply intuitive week lies ahead. Your dreams and quiet inner voice are carrying important messages, pay close attention to them. A moment of genuine human connection reminds you of your capacity to heal, inspire, and uplift those around you.

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