Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2899199https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/weekly-horoscope-for-may-12-18-your-leadership-skills-are-spotlighted-check-your-lucky-day-and-colour-2899199
NewsPhotosWeekly Horoscope For May 12- 18: Your Leadership Skills Are Spotlighted- Check Your Lucky Day And Colour
photoDetails

Weekly Horoscope For May 12- 18: Your Leadership Skills Are Spotlighted- Check Your Lucky Day And Colour

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - check out your horoscope for the upcoming week and find out what the stars have in store for you.

Updated:May 11, 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Weekly Horoscope For May 12- 18

1/13
Weekly Horoscope For May 12- 18

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - check out your predictions for upcoming week, as presented by astrologer Saloni Chaudhary.

Follow Us

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

2/13
Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week, your energy levels surge, making it the perfect time to tackle lingering tasks. Professionally, a new opportunity may arise, but weigh your options before leaping. Mid-week brings clarity in a relationship matter. Health improves with routine adjustments. Lucky Day: Wednesday Lucky Color: Red

 

Follow Us

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

3/13
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may find yourself reflecting on long-term goals. Finances stabilize, and there’s potential for a smart investment. Love life blossoms midweek with heartfelt communication. Take care of your digestion by watching your diet. Lucky Day: Friday Lucky Color: Green

 

Follow Us

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

4/13
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A week of inspiration! Creative ideas flow, especially in work and side projects. Relationships may need more attention—don’t let misunderstandings linger. Good time for short trips or networking. Lucky Day: Tuesday Lucky Color: Yellow

 

Follow Us

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

5/13
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Focus turns inward. Emotional healing and self-care will be themes this week. Work feels stable, but avoid taking on too much. Family demands your time this weekend. Practice patience. Lucky Day: Sunday Lucky Color: Silver

 

Follow Us

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

6/13
Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your leadership skills are spotlighted. It’s a favourable time to make bold career decisions or take initiative. Romantic encounters bring excitement. Don’t ignore minor health complaints—rest is essential. Lucky Day: Monday Lucky Color: Gold

 

Follow Us

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

7/13
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A practical mindset helps you stay ahead at work. You’ll feel driven to organize both your space and your thoughts. Relationships benefit from clearer communication. Avoid overthinking. Lucky Day: Thursday Lucky Color: Navy Blue

 

Follow Us

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

8/13
Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This week is ideal for resolving conflicts. Your diplomatic side shines, especially in group settings. A financial gain or reward could arrive midweek. Focus on heart health and staying active. Lucky Day: Wednesday Lucky Color: Pink

 

Follow Us

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

9/13
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Deep emotions surface. Let go of grudges and focus on renewal. Career gets a boost through unexpected support. Be mindful in relationships—honesty is key. Meditation helps clear your head. Lucky Day: Saturday Lucky Color: Maroon

 

Follow Us

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

10/13
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Adventure calls! This is a great week for travel or learning something new. A mentor may appear. Financial matters may require a second look—avoid risky deals. Keep your optimism balanced. Lucky Day: Friday Lucky Color: Orange

 

Follow Us

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

11/13
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Responsibilities pile up, but your steady pace wins. Trust your instincts on a professional issue. Romantic life might feel slow, but it’s a time for deepening bonds. Focus on rest. Lucky Day: Tuesday Lucky Color: Grey

 

Follow Us

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

12/13
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Social energy surrounds you. Reconnect with old friends or attend events. Your innovative ideas may catch the attention of higher-ups. Keep communication transparent in partnerships. Lucky Day: Saturday Lucky Color: Turquoise

 

Follow Us

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

13/13
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Intuition is strong—follow it. You may feel drawn to artistic or spiritual pursuits. Take extra care with deadlines. A family member may need your support. Balance is key. Lucky Day: Monday Lucky Color: Lavender

Follow Us
Weekly horoscopeLifestyleEntertainmenthoroscopeHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis For CSK; Mayank Agarwal For RCB: Replacements Picked By MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH For IPL 2025 Before Suspension - In Pics
camera icon10
title
India-Pakistan tensions
Top 10 Air Defense Systems In World Ranked: S-400 To THAAD, Unveiling Ranges And Cutting-Edge Features
camera icon7
title
mother-daughter zodiac pairings
6 Ideal Mother-Daughter Zodiac Pairings Based On Your Horoscope
camera icon7
title
WWE Backlash 2025
WWE Backlash 2025: Full Match Card, Date, Time, And How To Watch In India
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology
Weekly Numerology Predictions For May 12- 18: Discipline And Patience Will Bring Solid Results Over Time
NEWS ON ONE CLICK