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NewsPhotosWeekly Horoscope For May 4 - 10: Sometimes going with the flow works best, zodiacs
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Weekly Horoscope For May 4 - 10: Sometimes going with the flow works best, zodiacs

Weekly Horoscope For May 4 - 10, 2026: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out weekly horoscope for upcoming week.

Updated:May 03, 2026, 08:43 AM IST
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Weekly Horoscope

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Weekly Horoscope

Weekly Horoscope For May 4 - 10, 2026: Want to know what the stars have in store for you in the week ahead, starting tomorrow? Astrologer Saloni Choudhary shares astrological predictions for 12 zodiac signs. Read on.

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Aries Weekly Horoscope

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Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries: This week brings a mix of motivation and impatience. You may feel driven to take quick decisions, especially in work matters, but it’s important to slow down and think things through. Midweek could bring clarity in a situation that was confusing earlier. Personal relationships may need a little more patience and understanding.

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Taurus Weekly Horoscope

3/13
Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus: You are likely to feel more grounded and focused this week. It’s a good time to plan finances or revisit long-term goals. Work may feel steady, though slightly slow. Avoid overthinking small issues in relationships—communication will help resolve most misunderstandings.

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Gemini Weekly Horoscope

4/13
Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini: This week highlights communication and new ideas. You may find yourself juggling multiple tasks, so staying organized will be key. There could be opportunities to connect with new people or revisit old contacts. Be mindful of overcommitting, as it may lead to stress by the weekend.

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Cancer Weekly Horoscope

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Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer: Emotional clarity improves this week. You may feel more in control of your thoughts and decisions. Work-related matters may require extra attention, but your intuition will guide you well. Family or home-related concerns may need your involvement toward the end of the week.

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Leo Weekly Horoscope

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Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo: A productive and energetic week lies ahead. You may feel confident taking the lead in professional matters. Recognition or appreciation is possible if you stay consistent. In personal life, avoid being too dominant—balance will keep relationships smooth.

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Virgo Weekly Horoscope

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Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo: This week encourages you to slow down and reassess. You may feel the need to organize your thoughts and priorities. Work may bring minor challenges, but nothing unmanageable. Health and routine should be a focus—small changes can bring long-term benefits.

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Libra Weekly Horoscope

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Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra: Balance becomes important this week. You may need to manage both personal and professional responsibilities carefully. Financial decisions should be made cautiously. Social interactions may increase, bringing both opportunities and distractions.

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Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

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Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio: You may feel intense and focused this week. It’s a good time to dive deep into work or personal goals. Avoid unnecessary conflicts, especially midweek. Trust issues or hidden concerns may surface, but handling them calmly will bring resolution.

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Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

10/13
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius: This week brings a desire for change or movement. You may feel restless and eager to try something new. Travel or planning for future opportunities could be on your mind. Stay mindful of impulsive decisions, particularly in financial matters.

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Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

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Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn: A steady and disciplined week ahead. You may find yourself focusing on responsibilities and long-term goals. Work pressure could increase, but your ability to stay organized will help you manage it well. Personal life may need more attention than usual.

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Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

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Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius: New ideas and creativity flow strongly this week. You may feel inspired to start something new or approach tasks differently. Collaboration with others could bring positive outcomes. Avoid overanalyzing situations—sometimes going with the flow works best.

 

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Pisces Weekly Horoscope

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Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces: This week brings introspection and emotional awareness. You may prefer spending time in a calm and peaceful environment. Work may feel slightly slow, but it’s a good time for planning rather than execution. Pay attention to your intuition, it will guide you in the right direction.

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