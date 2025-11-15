Advertisement
Weekly Horoscope For November 17 - 23: A Short Vacation Will Refresh Your Mind, Zodiacs
Weekly Horoscope For November 17 - 23: A Short Vacation Will Refresh Your Mind, Zodiacs

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out weekly horoscope for upcoming week.

Updated:Nov 15, 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Weekly Horoscope

Weekly Horoscope

Want to know what the stars have in store for you in the week ahead, starting Monday? Astrologer Saloni Choudhary shares astrological predictions for 12 zodiac signs. Read on.

 

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries: This week brings renewed motivation and clarity. You may take charge of a long-pending task or leadership role. Financially, steady progress is likely. In relationships, avoid reacting impulsively—listen before responding. Health stays stable if you manage rest well.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus: A practical and grounded approach will benefit you throughout the week. Work may demand extra attention, but your consistency will impress others. Money matters improve slowly. Relationships feel warm, though you may need to communicate more openly. Prioritize nutrition.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini: Your creativity is high, making this a good week for brainstorming and fresh ideas. Career-wise, collaboration will help you move forward. Finances require careful planning. Emotionally, clarity returns in relationships. A short trip or small break could refresh your mind.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer: You may feel sensitive at the beginning of the week, but emotional clarity improves. At work, focus on practical decisions rather than assumptions. Financial stability strengthens. Family interactions become smoother. Health improves if you maintain routine.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo: A week of confidence and visibility. You may receive appreciation or a new opportunity. Financial gains are possible, especially mid-week. Relationships remain harmonious if you stay patient. Creative pursuits bring satisfaction. Avoid overexertion.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo: This week encourages planning, restructuring and tying up loose ends. Professionally, your analytical skills shine. Financially, small but consistent gains appear. Relationships improve through honest conversations. Focus on sleep and hydration.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra: You seek balance between work and personal life. Early-week confusion gives way to clarity by mid-week. Finances improve if you avoid impulsive spending. Romantic energies strengthen. Health remains positive, but mental rest is essential.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio: A transformative week with meaningful progress. You may resolve an old issue or receive overdue recognition. Financial opportunities appear unexpectedly. Love life strengthens with deeper conversations. Energy levels rise, allowing productive decisions.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius: Learning, exploration, and expansion highlight your week. You may discover new opportunities or knowledge. Work flows smoothly, though finances require caution. Relationships feel lighter and more open. Keep your travel plans flexible.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn: Patience and strategy define your progress this week. At work, challenges can turn into achievements with consistent effort. Financial improvement is likely. In relationships, avoid shutting down emotionally. Gentle physical activity helps recharge.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius: A week of fresh ideas and new directions. Innovation helps you stand out. Financially, avoid risks and focus on long-term plans. Love requires active effort—show appreciation. Balance screen time to maintain wellness.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces: You may feel intuitive and emotionally aware this week. Work becomes smoother as your creativity supports logical decisions. Financial relief or small gains are possible. Relationships deepen through empathy. Ensure enough rest to prevent fatigue.

