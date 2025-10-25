Weekly Horoscope For October 27 - November 2: Avoid Overexertion, Manage Emotions Wisely, Zodiacs
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - check out your upcoming week's horoscope. (Pics: Pixabay)
Weekly Horoscope: October 27 – November 2
Astrologer Saloni Choudhary presents the weekly horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
Aries Weekly Horoscope
Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week brings fresh motivation and clarity. You’ll feel confident about taking bold steps in your career or personal projects. Collaborations may open new doors, but avoid being impulsive with money matters. Family support will keep you grounded. A little rest will help you maintain your high energy levels.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope
Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Patience will be your strength this week. You may face small obstacles at work, but your steady approach will ensure success. Avoid unnecessary arguments with loved ones. Financially, focus on saving and avoid luxury spending. By the weekend, emotional peace will return, bringing harmony in relationships.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope
Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Communication is your power this week. Your ideas will attract attention and appreciation. Professionally, progress is likely through teamwork. Love life will be exciting and filled with meaningful conversations. Keep a check on overthinking, and maintain balance between work and rest.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope
Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Emotions may run high early in the week. Avoid taking major decisions based on feelings alone. Family concerns may require your attention, but your calm approach will solve matters. Financially, stability is on the way. Health-wise, focus on relaxation and mental balance.
Leo Weekly Horoscope
Leo (July 23 – August 22): Confidence and charisma will define your week. You’ll make strong impressions at work and may even receive recognition or a new opportunity. Romantic relationships will deepen, while family interactions bring joy. Maintain discipline in health routines to stay energetic.
Virgo Weekly Horoscope
Virgo (August 23 – September 22): This week highlights organisation and focus. Tasks that were pending will move forward smoothly. Financial growth is possible if you stay practical. Family support will be strong, though you might need to clarify misunderstandings. Prioritise mental rest and personal space.
Libra Weekly Horoscope
Libra (September 23 – October 22): Luck is on your side this week. Past efforts will start paying off, and relationships will improve through honest communication. Work brings positive momentum, especially in creative fields. Watch your expenses and ensure proper rest. Romance flourishes if you show genuine care.
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): This week tests your patience. At work, focus on long-term goals rather than quick gains. Avoid power struggles and manage emotions wisely. Family matters may require sensitivity. Financially, things remain stable. A short break or meditation can help restore peace of mind.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Optimism returns this week. Opportunities for travel, learning, or career advancement may arise. Relationships grow stronger through honesty and shared dreams. Financial gains are likely. Stay consistent with your routines, and don’t let distractions affect your focus.
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Responsibilities increase, but so will your rewards. Hard work will bring recognition. Family members may seek your guidance. Avoid overexertion and take care of your diet. Financial stability strengthens toward the end of the week.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Your creativity and innovation will shine. Networking brings valuable connections. Be open to new ideas but avoid overcommitting. Relationships improve with open-hearted talks. Focus on hydration and good sleep to stay balanced.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope
Pisces (February 19 – March 20): A calm yet productive week lies ahead. You’ll find clarity about personal and professional goals. Family harmony brings emotional comfort. Financially, you’ll manage things well. Practice mindfulness or meditation to keep your intuition strong and clear.
