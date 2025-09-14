Advertisement
Weekly Horoscope For September 15 - 21: Avoid Unnecessary Expenses, Take Care Of Your Health, Zodiacs
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - check out what the upcoming week has in store for you, astologically.

Updated:Sep 14, 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Astrologer Saloni Choudhary presents the weekly horoscope for 12 zodiac signs. Read on. (Image by Freepik)

 

Aries Weekly Horoscope

This week brings fresh energy and opportunities. At work, your hard efforts will start paying off, and you may be recognised by seniors. Financially, things look stable, with a chance of extra income. Family life will be harmonious, and spending time with loved ones will bring joy. In relationships, intimacy and trust will grow. Take care of your health by avoiding overexertion.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Responsibilities may feel heavy at the start of the week, but your determination will help you manage well. At work, some delays are possible, but patience will bring results. Financially, steady improvement is on the way. A family gathering or interaction with relatives could brighten your mood. Health should be kept in check, especially digestion-related issues.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Your communication skills and creativity will shine this week. At work, you’ll have opportunities to show your talent. Students will find progress in studies. Businesspeople can expect favorable deals. Relationships will deepen, and single Geminis may meet someone new. Travel plans may arise and bring benefits. Health will remain balanced overall.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

This week you may feel more emotional than usual. Family matters may demand extra attention, but harmony will be restored with patience. At work, your consistency will be appreciated. Finances remain steady, but avoid impulsive spending. In relationships, avoid unnecessary arguments. Towards the weekend, your energy and confidence will rise.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

A successful week is on the horizon. Leadership qualities will help you shine at work, and businesspeople may secure profitable deals. Family life looks happy, with chances of celebrating something special. Relationships will become sweeter. Financial gains are indicated, and health will improve with a balanced routine.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

The week begins with challenges. At work, differences of opinion with colleagues may surface, but diplomacy will help. Financially, avoid unnecessary expenses. Family life remains steady, with support from loved ones. Relationships may need extra patience. By midweek, positivity will return, and health will improve if you maintain discipline.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

A progressive week for Libras. Your efforts at work will be successful, and teamwork will bring good results. Businesspeople may expand into new ventures. Family bonds strengthen, and love life blossoms. Financial gains are likely, especially through partnerships. Travel during the weekend could be fruitful. Health stays good with proper rest.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

A busy week awaits. New responsibilities may come your way at work. Business matters look favorable, and profits are possible. Family life will be filled with joy and perhaps good news. Relationships remain strong and supportive. Students will perform well. Health will be normal, though stress management is important.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Luck is on your side this week. Your plans will succeed, and recognition is possible at work. Students will achieve desired results. Family life will be peaceful and cheerful. Love life will grow stable and warm. Finances improve, and travel plans may bring satisfaction. Health looks fine and energy levels will remain high.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

The week starts with heavy workloads. At work, stay cautious and avoid conflicts with colleagues. Financial matters need attention — don’t trust blindly. Family responsibilities may increase, but support from elders will help. Love life may feel distant, so patience is key. Towards the weekend, positive changes will bring relief. Health needs extra care.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

A promising week for new beginnings. Your ideas at work will be appreciated. Financial position improves steadily. Family harmony will keep your spirits high. Love relationships will be joyful and full of warmth. Students will make progress. Travel plans may arise. Health remains fine, though avoid mental stress from overwork.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Confidence will boost your performance this week. Work recognition is likely, and businesspeople may land new deals. Family life will be filled with peace and affection. Love life strengthens, with deeper understanding. Financially, the week stays stable. A positive piece of news may arrive towards the weekend. Health remains good, with increased vitality.

