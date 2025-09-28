Weekly Horoscope For September 29- October 5: Luck Favours You Strongly This Week, Zodiacs
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - check out what the upcoming week has in store for you, astologically.
Weekly Horoscope For September 29- October 5
Astrologer Saloni Choudhary presents the weekly horoscope for 12 zodiac signs. Read on.
Aries (March 21 – April 19):
This week begins with a strong boost of confidence. Career matters look promising, and you may be entrusted with new responsibilities. Financially, gains from past investments could come through. Mid-week, avoid rushing into decisions as stress may cloud your judgment. By the weekend, family time will bring comfort and harmony.
Taurus (April 20 – May 20):
A well-planned approach will bring fruitful results. Financial stability is indicated, and business owners may attract profitable opportunities. At work, recognition from seniors boosts morale. On the personal front, family members support you, though you need to be patient in love matters. Focus on health, especially diet and rest.
Gemini (May 21 – June 20):
Expect a hectic but rewarding start. Work-related opportunities arise, bringing chances for growth. Business partnerships may turn favorable. In mid-week, domestic life feels balanced, and your bond with loved ones deepens. Students find it easier to concentrate. Stay cautious during travel and prioritize rest to avoid exhaustion.
Cancer (June 21 – July 22):
Luck favors you strongly this week. Pending tasks move forward, and job promotions or added roles may come your way. Finances remain stable with scope for improvement. Family interactions bring joy, and bonding with a partner deepens. Toward the weekend, short trips or travel plans may emerge, adding excitement.
Leo (July 23 – August 22):
Challenges may appear at the start, but your determination helps you overcome them. Professional life is highlighted with new projects or responsibilities. Financially, avoid unnecessary expenses. Romantic life grows closer and more trusting. By week’s end, family gatherings or leisure time refresh you, balancing work stress.
Virgo (August 23 – September 22):
Success and recognition come your way. At work, your ideas gain acceptance, and business alliances prove profitable. Finances improve steadily. Family harmony stays intact, and students perform well. Romantic connections deepen, and good health keeps your spirits high. This week encourages steady progress in all aspects.
Libra (September 23 – October 22):
Diplomacy and balanced communication open doors for you. Colleagues and seniors appreciate your approach at work. Money matters stabilize, and mid-week could bring an occasion to celebrate with family. Love life brightens with positive energy. Health shows improvement if you stay disciplined in routines.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21):
Fresh beginnings mark this week. Pending tasks get resolved, and career growth looks promising. Financial improvements are indicated, especially through smart investments. Relationships with loved ones flow smoothly, and romance is strong. Family support adds strength. Health remains average—avoid stress-related issues.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21):
Fortune supports you. Business and career prospects expand, and promotions are possible. Unexpected profits uplift financial security. Family ties strengthen, and your love life brings happiness. Students find encouragement. Health remains positive, provided you maintain a good lifestyle.
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19):
Expect a busy start. Challenges at work require patience, but your persistence pays off. Financially, things remain steady. Family disputes may arise but can be resolved with calm communication. In love, avoid misunderstandings. Health may demand care, especially toward the weekend.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18):
Your creativity and vision shine this week. At work, fresh opportunities appear, and businesses see profits. Friends and family uplift your mood. Love life blossoms with closeness. Energy levels remain high, though moderation in food and travel safety are advised.
Pisces (February 19 – March 20):
A fulfilling week lies ahead. Professional success and financial gains bring positivity. Family life is smooth, and love relations improve. Students receive good academic results. Practicing mindfulness and meditation keeps health strong. The week ends with a sense of balance and peace.
