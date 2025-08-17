Weekly Horoscope From August 18 - 24: Open Communication Will Help Relationships; Don't Overspend, Zodiacs
Weekly Horoscope From August 18 - 24
Want to know what the stars have in store for you in the week ahead, starting tomorrow? Astrologer Saloni Choudhary shares astrological predictions for 12 zodiac signs. Read on.
Aries Weekly Horoscope
Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week brings energy and motivation to move forward with pending plans. Work matters may pick up speed, and you’ll feel more in control. Relationships improve with open communication. Avoid unnecessary arguments and focus on balance.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope
Taurus (April 20 – May 20): A steady week ahead where patience brings results. Financial matters show progress, but avoid overspending. Family interactions may demand attention. Career matters remain stable, though new opportunities could be slow to arrive.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope
Gemini (May 21 – June 20): This week encourages flexibility. Communication will open doors in both your career and personal life. Travel or short journeys may bring fresh ideas. Be mindful of scattered energy — focus on priorities for better results.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope
Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Home and family matters take centre stage. You may feel more emotionally sensitive, but also more nurturing. Career progress may feel slower, yet steady growth is on your side. Keep your routine balanced for health.
Leo Weekly Horoscope
Leo (July 23 – August 22): A positive week filled with confidence and recognition. Opportunities to showcase your skills may arise. Relationships flourish if you share your feelings openly. Financial matters show stability but require careful planning.
Virgo Weekly Horoscope
Virgo (August 23 – September 22): This week encourages organisation and discipline. Work matters progress when you stay focused. Financial gains are possible, but avoid overthinking small details. Family support will uplift your mood. Prioritise rest to maintain energy.
Libra Weekly Horoscope
Libra (September 23 – October 22): Partnerships and teamwork bring success. You’ll benefit from collaboration, both in work and personal life. Keep a balance between giving and receiving. Financially, moderate progress is seen. Social connections add positivity.
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): A week of determination and focus. Challenges may come, but your resilience helps you overcome them. Career growth is possible through persistence. Personal relationships may need extra attention — avoid unnecessary tension.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Optimism rises this week. Travel, learning, or exploring new ideas brings joy. Career matters improve with your enthusiasm and creative thinking. Relationships feel lighthearted and supportive. Keep a check on impulsive spending.
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): A week of responsibility and steady progress. Hard work pays off in career and finances. Family matters may demand your patience and guidance. Stay grounded, and avoid taking on more than you can handle.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): New connections and networking opportunities highlight this week. Ideas flow easily, and you may feel inspired to try something different. Career growth may come from collaborations. Relationships improve with honest communication.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope
Pisces (February 19 – March 20): This week highlights inner growth and patience. Financial matters stabilise, though avoid quick decisions. Relationships may feel emotional, but support is available. Trust your intuition in work matters — it will guide you well.
