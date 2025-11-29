Weekly Horoscope From December 1 -7: Relationships Flourish, Finance Looks Stable, Zodiacs

Advertisement
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - check out your weekly horoscope.

Updated:Nov 29, 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Astrologer Saloni Choudhary presents the weekly horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

This week boosts your confidence and drive. You may receive new responsibilities at work, allowing you to showcase your strengths. Financial conditions improve gradually. Family life remains harmonious, and you may reconnect with a loved one. Romantic relationships stay warm. Toward the weekend, take time for self-care and rest.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Patience will be your biggest strength this week. Work may come with minor challenges, but your practical approach will help you find solutions. Financial stability improves but avoid impulsive decisions. Communication is key in relationships — express your thoughts calmly. Pay attention to your sleep and eating habits for better health.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

A week full of opportunities awaits you. New projects, responsibilities, or travel plans may come your way. You’ll feel motivated and supported at work. Financial growth is likely, and you may find new ways to increase income. Relationships strengthen, and you might reconnect with an old friend or acquaintance.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

This week brings emotional stability and family warmth. You’ll find support in personal matters. Significant progress is likely in career-related decisions. Financial matters look stable and positive. Toward the weekend, pay attention to your physical health, especially hydration and routine. A small family gathering may uplift your mood.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

You shine throughout the week. Achievements and recognition come naturally to you. Your bold approach helps you overcome challenges. Financial growth is indicated, though you must control unnecessary spending. Romantic relationships feel strong and joyful. Social interactions will also bring opportunities and appreciation.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

This week demands focus and careful planning. Double-check your work as small errors can lead to bigger issues. Support from seniors or mentors will help you move forward. Financial matters look stable, though cautious investments are advised. Relationships may require emotional sensitivity. The weekend brings relief and positivity.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Balance is the theme of your week. Teamwork brings success, and work-related stress reduces gradually. Financial gains are likely from pending sources. Relationship issues improve through open conversations. Mental peace increases if you take time for meditation or a calming routine. A pleasant surprise may come mid-week.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

You are determined and sharp this week. Major career decisions turn in your favor. Financial improvement is strong, and past investments may finally bring returns. Relationships deepen with honesty and emotional connection. Family life remains positive. Your health stays good, with increased energy and motivation.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

A dynamic and learning-filled week awaits you. You may start something new — either a project, skill, or opportunity. Travel plans bring positive outcomes. Financially, manage expenses wisely. Romantic life flourishes, bringing excitement and warmth. Confidence will peak toward the weekend, helping you take bold steps.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Patience is essential this week. Some projects may slow down, but they will eventually align in your favor. Avoid major financial commitments for now. Family discussions may arise, handle them with calmness. Mental fatigue may show up, so incorporate rest into your schedule. The week ends on a more balanced note.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

This week is bright and productive. You receive recognition for your ideas and creativity. A new partnership or project might strengthen your financial position. Relationships feel stable and honest. Meeting someone new could be impactful for your future. Your health remains strong, and motivation stays high.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Your intuition and creativity guide you this week. You may get a new role or responsibility that boosts your confidence. Financial conditions improve steadily. Family brings joy and emotional comfort. Romantic life strengthens with deeper understanding. Health improves, and peace of mind remains steady throughout the week.

