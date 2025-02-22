Weekly Horoscope From February 24 - March 2: Focus On Health, Zodiacs - Stay Active, Avoid Stress
Weekly Horoscope: February 24 - March 2
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly horoscope as presented by astrologer Saloni Chaudhary. (Images by Pixabay)
Aries Weekly Horoscope
Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week brings you a surge of energy and confidence. Work may be demanding, but your determination will help you succeed. Financially, things will remain stable, but avoid unnecessary spending. Your relationships will be harmonious, and family support will uplift you. Health-wise, be mindful of your diet and avoid overindulgence.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope
Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Patience and balance will be your key themes this week. Avoid making impulsive decisions, especially in financial matters. Your hard work will be noticed at work, but some people may feel envious of your success. A small disagreement with your partner is possible, so communicate openly. Maintain mental peace and avoid stress.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope
Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Expect a mix of opportunities and challenges this week. You may come across new ventures, but it’s up to you to seize them wisely. Workplace interactions will be crucial, so maintain a good rapport with colleagues. Businesspersons may see a favourable period for expansion. Relationships will thrive, but avoid ego clashes. Stay physically active for better health.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope
Cancer (June 21 - July 22): This week may stir up emotions, especially regarding past relationships or memories. Try to keep yourself occupied and focused on the present. Career growth is indicated, with possibilities of recognition or a raise. Family life will be peaceful, but financial discipline is necessary. Keep an eye on your health, especially stress-related issues.
Leo Weekly Horoscope
Leo (July 23 - August 22): Your confidence will soar, allowing you to take on new challenges successfully. At work, your leadership skills will shine, and appreciation from seniors is likely. Entrepreneurs may see a profitable week. Love life will be fulfilling, and your bond with your partner will strengthen. Take care of your health by avoiding junk food and getting enough rest.
Virgo Weekly Horoscope
Virgo (August 23 - September 22): A busy week is ahead, with work responsibilities increasing. However, your dedication will bring rewarding outcomes. If you’re in business, make financial decisions carefully. A friend or an old acquaintance may reconnect, bringing pleasant memories. Family life will be stable, and minor health concerns like headaches or fatigue may arise — ensure you get enough rest.
Libra Weekly Horoscope
Libra (September 23 - October 22): Finding balance will be essential for you this week. If you’re planning a new project, now is a good time to initiate it. Job seekers may receive positive news, and business owners could see increased profits. Avoid family conflicts by staying calm and addressing concerns rationally. Love life will be smooth, and practising meditation will bring inner peace.
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): This week calls for important decision-making. A new opportunity may present itself, and making the right choice will be crucial. Your dedication at work will be recognised, and financial stability is indicated. Family matters will be harmonious, though an old dispute may need resolution. Be mindful of your health and avoid overexertion.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Focus and determination will be your best allies this week. Some unexpected situations may arise, but handling them wisely will lead to success. Those in employment may receive additional responsibilities. Business growth is indicated. Family time will be enjoyable, but minor ups and downs in your love life are possible — clear communication will help.
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): A week of new beginnings awaits you. Your career will progress, and hard work will pay off. Entrepreneurs may find this a favourable time for expansion. Family support will be strong, but pay attention to the health of elders at home. Romantic life will be fulfilling, and your bond with your partner will deepen. Avoid stress to maintain good health.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Unexpected changes may test your adaptability this week. Work challenges may arise, but your problem-solving skills will help you navigate them. Businesspeople should avoid risky investments. Family relationships will remain steady, though a misunderstanding with a loved one may need to be resolved. Love life will improve, and prioritising mental well-being through yoga or meditation is advised.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): A positive week awaits you. Career opportunities may come your way, and business profits look promising. Family life will be harmonious, but important decisions should be taken carefully. Romance will flourish, and quality time with your partner will strengthen your bond. Health will remain stable, but ensure proper sleep and nutrition.
