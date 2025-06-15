Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2915685https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/weekly-horoscope-from-june-16-22-nurture-romantic-relations-prioritise-rest-zodiacs-2915685
NewsPhotosWeekly Horoscope From June 16 - 22: Nurture Romantic Relations, Prioritise Rest, Zodiacs
photoDetails

Weekly Horoscope From June 16 - 22: Nurture Romantic Relations, Prioritise Rest, Zodiacs

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - find out what the week starting tomorrow has in store for you.

Updated:Jun 15, 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Weekly Horoscope For June 16 - 22

1/13
Weekly Horoscope For June 16 - 22

Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary presents the weekly horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces.

(Image by Freepik)

Follow Us

Aries Weekly Horoscope

2/13
Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week brings a fresh burst of energy. You're feeling motivated and ready to take on challenges. Good time to make bold decisions at work. A friend might bring unexpected news. Romantic connections will benefit from honest communication.

(Pics: Pixabay)

Follow Us

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

3/13
Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): You may find yourself reflecting on financial goals. Keep an eye on expenses and avoid impulsive purchases. At work, a mentor's guidance can lead to growth. Family time will bring warmth and comfort. Health looks stable.

Follow Us

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

4/13
Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): A socially active week lies ahead. Networking could open doors to exciting opportunities. Stay organised, as distractions might slow progress. Your charm will shine in romantic matters. Minor stress may affect sleep.

Follow Us

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

5/13
Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): This week is ideal for deep emotional clarity. You might feel the urge to retreat and recharge. Financially, progress will come with patience. A close friend or partner may need your emotional support. Stay hydrated and maintain balance.

Follow Us

Leo Weekly Horoscope

6/13
Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo (July 23 – August 22): You’re in a leadership mood. Confidence will help you make significant professional strides. A short getaway or travel may refresh your spirit. Be open to romantic surprises. Don’t ignore minor health concerns; it's better to act early.

Follow Us

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

7/13
Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Details matter more than ever this week. You’ll feel productive and focused, great for planning or finishing important tasks. Romantic relationships may need nurturing. Financial news could surprise you in a good way.

Follow Us

Libra Weekly Horoscope

8/13
Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Creativity and harmony surround you. A work-related collaboration could bring excellent results. Family matters may demand your attention mid-week. Someone from your past may reappear, offering a second chance. Stay grounded.

 

Follow Us

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

9/13
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Emotional intensity runs high. You may find yourself drawn to resolve old wounds. Professionally, your insights will impress higher-ups. In love, be gentle, don’t let suspicion cloud your judgment. Take time to relax and breathe.

Follow Us

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

10/13
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): You’re in the mood for adventure or learning something new. A great week to explore opportunities in study, travel, or new hobbies. Relationships thrive when freedom and trust are balanced. Stay active but pace yourself.

 

Follow Us

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

11/13
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Hard work pays off this week. You’ll gain recognition or a key opportunity if you stay consistent. Financial planning brings clarity. Romance may feel slow but steady. Don't ignore self-care; your energy needs a recharge.

Follow Us

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

12/13
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): A shift in perspective brings clarity. Creative ideas and breakthroughs are likely. You might reconnect with an old friend or consider a new project. Relationships deepen through open dialogue. Avoid tech overuse and screen fatigue.

Follow Us

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

13/13
Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Emotions may feel heightened, but intuition will guide you. You’ll shine in creative pursuits or emotional healing work. Finances improve with disciplined effort. Love life feels dreamy, but don’t ignore red flags. Prioritise rest.

Follow Us
LifestyleAries weekly horoscopeTaurus weekly horoscopeGemini weekly horoscopeCancer weekly horoscopeLeo weekly horoscopeVirgo weekly horoscopeLibra weekly horoscopeScorpio weekly horoscopeSagittarius weekly horoscopeCapricorn weekly horoscopeAquarius weekly horoscopePisces weekly horoscopehoroscopeWeekly horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
ahmedabad plane crash
Meet The World’s Luckiest Unlucky Man: Frane Selak, Who Survived 7 Deadly Accidents – From Plane Crashes To Exploding Cars
camera icon7
title
Indian Railway Station
Airport-Style Amenities At Indian Railways Station? THIS Station Boasts Of World-Class Luxury, Not New Delhi Or Ayodhya But...
camera icon8
title
Anirudh Ravichander
Rumours Spark Romance Buzz: Who Is the Mystery IPL Woman In Anirudh Ravichander’s Life?
camera icon8
title
Aus vs SA
First Players To Hit Century For A Team In ICC Tournament Final: Aiden Markram Joins Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting; Check Full List
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For June 16- 22: Transforming Conversation Will Bring The Emotional Breakthroughs, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK