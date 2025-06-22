Weekly Horoscope From June 23 - 29: Tie Loose Ends, Make Time For Both Ambition And Joy, Zodiacs
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your horoscope for the week starting tomorrow.
Weekly Horoscope: June 23 - 29
Want to know what the upcoming week has in store for you? Check out the weekly horoscope as presented by astrologer Saloni Chaudhary.
Aries Weekly Horoscope
Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19): This week is all about balance, Aries. While your ambitious spirit pushes you toward new challenges, take time to slow down and recharge. The Full Moon brings insights about a personal relationship, and trust your gut. Financial decisions need caution; don’t rush.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope
Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20): You’re in a practical mindset, Taurus, but emotions could cloud work matters midweek. The Full Moon illuminates issues at home an old disagreement may resurface. By the weekend, a creative breakthrough helps you find a solution that pleases everyone.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope
Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20): Communication flows easily, Gemini, and you’ll charm your way through tricky conversations. But be mindful not to overpromise. The Full Moon sparks realisations around self-worth and values. It’s time to reassess where you’re investing your energy.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope
Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22): It’s your season, Cancer! This week, focus on what truly nourishes your soul. The Full Moon lights up your partnership zone, clarity emerges about a key relationship. Be honest about your needs and willing to listen. Self-care rituals will be extra powerful now.
Leo Weekly Horoscope
Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22): The spotlight finds you, Leo, but don’t let pride block necessary changes. The Full Moon encourages you to release habits that no longer serve your well-being. This is a good week for inner work and tidying loose ends before your time to shine arrives.
Virgo Weekly Horoscope
Virgo (Aug 23 - Sept 22): Teamwork is favoured, Virgo. Collaboration brings fresh ideas, but don’t overanalyse every detail. The Full Moon helps you see which friendships are genuine and which drain you. A small act of kindness you offer early in the week could open surprising doors.
Libra Weekly Horoscope
Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22): Your career takes centre stage, Libra. Recognition may come your way, or you could gain clarity on your next big move. The Full Moon highlights work-life balance, make time for both ambition and joy. Your charm is magnetic; use it wisely.
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope
Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21): Adventure calls, Scorpio. You’re drawn to explore new ideas or places, but the Full Moon asks you to ground these dreams in reality. Midweek brings a chance for deep conversations, speak from the heart, and healing will follow.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope
Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21): You’re reflecting on deeper connections and shared resources. The Full Moon helps you let go of emotional baggage. Financial matters need your attention; don’t ignore small details. Trust your instincts; they guide you toward abundance.
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope
Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19): Relationships are in focus, Capricorn. Whether personal or professional, a key dynamic shifts midweek. The Full Moon shows where compromise is needed. A thoughtful gesture could strengthen bonds. Remember: vulnerability is strength.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope
Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18): Wellness and routine are highlighted, Aquarius. The Full Moon urges you to release patterns that sabotage your energy. Small daily changes bring big rewards. Stay open to feedback at work; it could help you fine-tune a project.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope
Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20): Creativity and romance sparkle, Pisces. The Full Moon lights up your fun zone. Don’t hold back from expressing yourself. A passion project or new connection could bloom. Just ensure you stay grounded amid the excitement.
