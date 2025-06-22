Advertisement
Weekly Horoscope From June 23 - 29: Tie Loose Ends, Make Time For Both Ambition And Joy, Zodiacs
Weekly Horoscope From June 23 - 29: Tie Loose Ends, Make Time For Both Ambition And Joy, Zodiacs

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your horoscope for the week starting tomorrow.

Updated:Jun 22, 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Weekly Horoscope: June 23 - 29

Weekly Horoscope: June 23 - 29

Want to know what the upcoming week has in store for you? Check out the weekly horoscope as presented by astrologer Saloni Chaudhary.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19): This week is all about balance, Aries. While your ambitious spirit pushes you toward new challenges, take time to slow down and recharge. The Full Moon brings insights about a personal relationship, and trust your gut. Financial decisions need caution; don’t rush.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20): You’re in a practical mindset, Taurus, but emotions could cloud work matters midweek. The Full Moon illuminates issues at home an old disagreement may resurface. By the weekend, a creative breakthrough helps you find a solution that pleases everyone.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20): Communication flows easily, Gemini, and you’ll charm your way through tricky conversations. But be mindful not to overpromise. The Full Moon sparks realisations around self-worth and values. It’s time to reassess where you’re investing your energy.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22): It’s your season, Cancer! This week, focus on what truly nourishes your soul. The Full Moon lights up your partnership zone, clarity emerges about a key relationship. Be honest about your needs and willing to listen. Self-care rituals will be extra powerful now.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22): The spotlight finds you, Leo, but don’t let pride block necessary changes. The Full Moon encourages you to release habits that no longer serve your well-being. This is a good week for inner work and tidying loose ends before your time to shine arrives.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sept 22): Teamwork is favoured, Virgo. Collaboration brings fresh ideas, but don’t overanalyse every detail. The Full Moon helps you see which friendships are genuine and which drain you. A small act of kindness you offer early in the week could open surprising doors.

 

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22): Your career takes centre stage, Libra. Recognition may come your way, or you could gain clarity on your next big move. The Full Moon highlights work-life balance, make time for both ambition and joy. Your charm is magnetic; use it wisely.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21): Adventure calls, Scorpio. You’re drawn to explore new ideas or places, but the Full Moon asks you to ground these dreams in reality. Midweek brings a chance for deep conversations, speak from the heart, and healing will follow.

 

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21): You’re reflecting on deeper connections and shared resources. The Full Moon helps you let go of emotional baggage. Financial matters need your attention; don’t ignore small details. Trust your instincts; they guide you toward abundance.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19): Relationships are in focus, Capricorn. Whether personal or professional, a key dynamic shifts midweek. The Full Moon shows where compromise is needed. A thoughtful gesture could strengthen bonds. Remember: vulnerability is strength.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18): Wellness and routine are highlighted, Aquarius. The Full Moon urges you to release patterns that sabotage your energy. Small daily changes bring big rewards. Stay open to feedback at work; it could help you fine-tune a project.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20): Creativity and romance sparkle, Pisces. The Full Moon lights up your fun zone. Don’t hold back from expressing yourself. A passion project or new connection could bloom. Just ensure you stay grounded amid the excitement.

