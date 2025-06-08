Weekly Horoscope From June 9 - 15: Keep Personal Matters Private And Avoid Gossip, Zodiacs
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - here's the horoscope for upcoming week. Read on.
Weekly Horoscope From June 9 - 15
Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary presents the weekly horoscope for the 12 zodiacs. , Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - find out how the upcoming week will pan out for you. (image by Freepik)
Aries Weekly Horoscope
Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week brings momentum to your work life. You’ll feel more confident and ready to take charge. However, don’t rush into decisions without thinking them through. Patience will help you avoid unnecessary stress. Financially, things look stable, but avoid big investments for now. Relationships may need more listening and less reacting.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope
Taurus (April 20 – May 20): You’ll crave peace and comfort this week. There might be some pressure at work, but staying calm and steady will help. It’s a good time to look into your savings and create a more solid plan. Family life feels harmonious, and spending quality time at home will recharge you.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope
Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Communication is your strength this week. You’ll be in the spotlight for your ideas and networking abilities. It’s a great time to resolve misunderstandings or reconnect with someone. You may feel restless midweek; channel that energy into a creative or learning project. Stay grounded in personal matters.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope
Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Emotions run deep this week, but clarity will come if you allow space for reflection. Focus on inner peace and emotional healing. Work may bring small setbacks, but they’re temporary. You might need to offer support to a family member. Watch your health, especially digestion and sleep.
Leo Weekly Horoscope
Leo (July 23 – August 22): This week restores your confidence and enthusiasm. You’ll feel more energetic and ready to pursue a passion project. People will look to you for leadership, so lead with grace. In love, open-hearted communication will bring you closer to someone. Take care not to burn out by midweek.
Virgo Weekly Horoscope
Virgo (August 23 – September 22): You may feel like organising every area of your life, which is great, just don’t overdo it. At work, be patient with others who are not as detail-oriented as you. A financial decision may require a second opinion. In relationships, avoid being overly critical and focus on empathy.
Libra Weekly Horoscope
Libra (September 23 – October 22): Relationships are your main focus this week. You may feel pulled in different directions emotionally, but don’t avoid important conversations. Work life is steady, though you might need to step in as a mediator. Balance your energy between your personal and professional lives. Art or music will soothe you.
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): You’re more introspective this week, which can be healing. At work, you may prefer working solo to stay focused. Keep personal matters private and avoid gossip. Financially, hold off on spending. In relationships, honesty and vulnerability will create deeper bonds. Listen more than you speak.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): This week favours exploration and learning. You’ll feel a strong desire to expand your horizons, whether through reading, travel, or meeting new people. Career-wise, new ideas may lead to exciting projects. Avoid distractions and focus on what inspires you most. Time with friends will lift your spirits.
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Hard work pays off this week. Your discipline will bring results, but don’t be too rigid. A superior may notice your dedication. Financially, there may be a surprise expense, so budget wisely. In relationships, give others space instead of trying to manage everything. Trust is key.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Your creativity and originality shine this week. You may feel inspired to try something new or break out of a routine. Social interactions will be energising. Career-wise, think outside the box. Emotionally, stay present and don’t distance yourself when things get real. Health remains steady.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope
Pisces (February 19 – March 20): It’s a quiet, introspective week for you. Take time to rest and reflect before making big decisions. Creative work or spiritual practices will be especially rewarding now. Someone close to you may need your emotional support. Don’t ignore your own needs while caring for others.
