Weekly Horoscope From May 19 - 25: Ground Yourself, Do Not Overcommit, Zodiacs
Weekly Horoscope From May 19 - 25: Ground Yourself, Do Not Overcommit, Zodiacs

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - check out your horoscope for the upcoming week. 

Updated:May 17, 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19): This week may bring bursts of energy and a desire to start something new. Channel it into projects that need momentum. Watch your temper midweek — take a breath before reacting.

 

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20): Stability is your theme. Focus on grounding yourself, especially in relationships and finances. A small win at work may come toward the weekend — celebrate quietly.

 

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20): With Gemini season beginning, you'll feel more in your element. Communication flows easily — use it to clear up any recent misunderstandings.

 

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22): You may feel more introspective this week. Take time for rest and reflection. A creative spark could help you solve a lingering issue by the weekend.

 

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22): Social connections take centre stage. Attend gatherings or reach out to someone you've lost touch with. Just be mindful of overcommitting.

 

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22): Details matter more than ever. At work, your diligence gets noticed. Midweek may bring a personal insight — write it down before it slips away.

 

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22): Balance your desire for harmony with the need to speak up. Conversations about boundaries may arise — handle them with grace, but stay firm.

 

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21): Emotional intensity could bubble up unexpectedly. Use it as a catalyst for transformation. A financial decision becomes clearer toward the weekend.

 

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21): Adventure calls, even if it's just a mental one. Explore new ideas, books, or places. Someone else's perspective could inspire a new plan.

 

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19): Stay focused on practical goals. It’s a good week to tidy loose ends —financially and emotionally. You may get recognition for your efforts.

 

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18): You're feeling more experimental. Try a new approach in a personal or professional challenge. A friend may need your help — offer it freely.

 

 

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20): Dreams and intuition are strong. Don’t ignore your gut. Take extra care with your health and rest. A romantic surprise could brighten your weekend.

