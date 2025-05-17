Weekly Horoscope From May 19 - 25: Ground Yourself, Do Not Overcommit, Zodiacs
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - check out your horoscope for the upcoming week.
Aries Weekly Horoscope
Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19): This week may bring bursts of energy and a desire to start something new. Channel it into projects that need momentum. Watch your temper midweek — take a breath before reacting.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope
Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20): Stability is your theme. Focus on grounding yourself, especially in relationships and finances. A small win at work may come toward the weekend — celebrate quietly.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope
Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20): With Gemini season beginning, you'll feel more in your element. Communication flows easily — use it to clear up any recent misunderstandings.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope
Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22): You may feel more introspective this week. Take time for rest and reflection. A creative spark could help you solve a lingering issue by the weekend.
Leo Weekly Horoscope
Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22): Social connections take centre stage. Attend gatherings or reach out to someone you've lost touch with. Just be mindful of overcommitting.
Virgo Weekly Horoscope
Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22): Details matter more than ever. At work, your diligence gets noticed. Midweek may bring a personal insight — write it down before it slips away.
Libra Weekly Horoscope
Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22): Balance your desire for harmony with the need to speak up. Conversations about boundaries may arise — handle them with grace, but stay firm.
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope
Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21): Emotional intensity could bubble up unexpectedly. Use it as a catalyst for transformation. A financial decision becomes clearer toward the weekend.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope
Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21): Adventure calls, even if it's just a mental one. Explore new ideas, books, or places. Someone else's perspective could inspire a new plan.
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope
Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19): Stay focused on practical goals. It’s a good week to tidy loose ends —financially and emotionally. You may get recognition for your efforts.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope
Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18): You're feeling more experimental. Try a new approach in a personal or professional challenge. A friend may need your help — offer it freely.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope
Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20): Dreams and intuition are strong. Don’t ignore your gut. Take extra care with your health and rest. A romantic surprise could brighten your weekend.
