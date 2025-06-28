Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2923508https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/weekly-love-horoscope-for-june-29-july-6-find-someone-who-loves-your-brave-heart-zodiacs-2923508
NewsPhotosWeekly Love Horoscope For June 29- July 6: Find Someone Who Loves Your Brave Heart, Zodiacs
photoDetails

Weekly Love Horoscope For June 29- July 6: Find Someone Who Loves Your Brave Heart, Zodiacs

Whether you're looking to spark new connections, deepen personal reflections, or charge forward with ambition, the universe has a unique plan in store for each zodiac sign in their love life. Check your weekly love horoscope here!

 

Updated:Jun 28, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Weekly Love Horoscope For June 29- July 6

1/13
Weekly Love Horoscope For June 29- July 6

Dive into astrologer, Sidhharrth S Kumaar’s love horoscope to discover how the stars are shaping your journey in love, connection, and harmony.

 

Follow Us

Aries

2/13
Aries

Aries, this week your emotional side is coming out, making you want to connect with others. In relationships, little things like a nice word or a warm hug mean a lot more than usual. Set aside time for real, honest talks. Think about how you show and get love if you're single. Being emotionally honest will draw in someone who wants more than just chemistry.

 

Follow Us

Taurus

3/13
Taurus

You need to talk to people right now. It's time for couples to speak the facts they've been keeping to themselves. Being honest in a calm way might help build trust. Single Taureans could be attracted to someone who is emotionally stable. Don't settle with charm on the surface; you want something real and honest.

 

Follow Us

Gemini

4/13
Gemini

Your inherent charisma is showing through, and your social life is buzzing. Couples can have fun by introducing play and spontaneity to their daily lives. If you're single, your sense of humour and enthusiasm could lead to a flirty meeting that could go somewhere. Keep things light and let them happen naturally.

 

Follow Us

Cancer

5/13
Cancer

This week, you're feeling a lot, and that can make your love life better. When things go tough, couples should push into their emotional intimacy instead of pulling away. Your weakness is your strength. Being real with yourself may help you connect with someone who sees your depth as lovely if you're single.

 

Follow Us

Leo

6/13
Leo

Leo, people are drawn to your warmth and vitality. Plan something enjoyable and loving for your partner; it will mean a lot. Singles, people are looking at you, but don't stop there. Find someone who loves your brave heart, not simply your spark.

 

Follow Us

Virgo

7/13
Virgo

You're looking for solid love. In relationships, little things like helping out and saying thank you mean more than grandiose gestures. If you're single, look for someone who makes you feel calm and real. A calm, honest connection could lead to something important.

 

Follow Us

Libra

8/13
Libra

Mixed messages can make you lose your cool. Be honest and direct about what you need in a relationship; don't go on and on about it. When you're single, if someone new gives you mixed signals, that's a bad sign. Not being mysterious or acting hot and cold shows what you really want.

 

Follow Us

Scorpio

9/13
Scorpio

You want emotional allegiance, Scorpio. Being together, whether it's cooking, planning, or just being there, strengthens relationships. Someone trustworthy may come into your life through family or close friends if you are single. Love now is constant, not dramatic.

 

Follow Us

Sagittarius

10/13
Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this week could offer you a lot of ups and downs. If you're prepared to listen and learn, little fights in relationships can help you understand each other better. People who are single might not know what they desire. Take some time to think; being clear about what you want will bring it to you.

 

Follow Us

Capricorn

11/13
Capricorn

You need to be more flexible. Don't allow rituals get in the way of emotional connection in love. Pay complete attention to your partner; it can bring you back together. If you're not in a relationship, let your guard down a little. Being vulnerable doesn't mean you're weak; it means you're open to something true.

 

Follow Us

Aquarius

12/13
Aquarius

Sharing love via ideals is the finest way to feel it. Couples will do better if they talk about things they both like or want to do. A organization or cause that singles care about may make them feel attracted to one other. Be curious first; a real relationship can come naturally after that.

 

Follow Us

Pisces

13/13
Pisces

This week, Pisces, you're in touch with your feelings. Sharing your views with someone else makes you closer to them. If you're single, let go of the past and be open to meeting someone fresh who is nice and emotionally clear. Let them see the genuine you; it's what draws them to you.

 

Follow Us
weekly love horoscoplove horoscopeEntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
India cities
Shocking! THESE Global Cities Share Names With Indian Towns – Patna In Scotland? Wait Till You See What’s In Pakistan
camera icon10
title
Don Bradman
From Don Bradman To Virat Kohli: Top 10 Players With Most Double Hundreds In Test Cricket History - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Numerology Predictions For June 29- July 6: Check What Numbers Say THIS Week
camera icon7
title
Top Indian knocks at Edgbaston
From Virat Kohli’s 149 To Rishabh Pant’s 146: Top 5 Indian Batting Masterclasses At Edgbaston - Check Full List
camera icon13
title
weekly love horoscop
Weekly Love Horoscope For June 29- July 6: Find Someone Who Loves Your Brave Heart, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK