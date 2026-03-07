Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3024556https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/weekly-love-horoscope-for-march-9-15-2026-you-may-experience-ups-and-downs-in-your-relationship-zodiacs-3024556
NewsPhotosWeekly love horoscope for March 9 - 15, 2026: You may experience ups and downs in your relationship, zodiacs
photoDetails

Weekly love horoscope for March 9 - 15, 2026: You may experience ups and downs in your relationship, zodiacs

Weekly Love Horoscope For March 9 - 15: Instead of dramatic twists or fiery passions, the universe encourages steady growth, emotional maturity, and deeper connection. Whether you're single or committed, the cosmic energy supports slow-building romance, honest conversations, and relationships that strengthen with patience.

Updated:Mar 07, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Weekly Love Horoscope For March 2 - 8

1/13
Weekly Love Horoscope For March 2 - 8

Discover how the stars are shaping your journey in love, connection, and harmony. Nitesh Shanker, Astrologer, Numerologist, Vastu Consultant and founder of NS Jyotissh, shares your weekly love horoscope. 

Follow Us

Aries

2/13
Aries

Your partner may act unpredictably, but they will support your work. Handle the relationship diplomatically to avoid anger or misunderstandings.

Follow Us

Taurus

3/13
Taurus

You can have some amount of ups and downs in your love relationship. Also, you can have arguments. However, your love partner will support you with your work.

Follow Us

Gemini

4/13
Gemini

Your bond with your love partner will grow stronger during this period. You will also receive valuable support and encouragement from your partner in your work and personal goals.

Follow Us

Cancer

5/13
Cancer

You may experience some ups and downs in your love relationship during this period. There could be moments of misunderstanding or emotional distance.

In addition, your love partner might face some health-related issues, so it will be important to show care, patience, and support. Staying calm and understanding will help maintain harmony in the relationship.

Follow Us

Leo

6/13
Leo

You may experience mixed results in your love relationship with your partner. At times, there could be misunderstandings or ups and downs, but despite this, you are likely to receive monetary benefits or financial support from your love partner.

Follow Us

Virgo

7/13
Virgo

Good news for your love life! Positive results are likely in your relationship, and your partner’s luck may work in your favour, bringing support and positive outcomes. 

Follow Us

Libra

8/13
Libra

You will share a strong bond with your love partner. However, there may be some ups and downs in your relationship. With patience and understanding, you will be able to maintain harmony and keep the relationship strong.

Follow Us

Scorpio

9/13
Scorpio

You will receive happiness and comfort from your love partner. This is a favourable time in your relationship. If you are planning to propose marriage to your love partner, you can move forward with confidence.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

10/13
Sagittarius

You will gain courage and emotional strength from your love partner. Both of you will spend quality time together, which will help strengthen your bond and deepen your understanding of each other.

Follow Us

Capricorn

11/13
Capricorn

You may experience arguments and differences of opinion with your love partner. Try to handle the situation diplomatically and communicate with patience. Despite these ups and downs, your love partner will give you courage and emotional support.

Follow Us

Aquarius

12/13
Aquarius

Your love partner will feel a strong inclination towards you, and the bond between you may grow deeper. However, there can be moments of anger and differences in opinion between both of you. It will be important to handle situations calmly and communicate with understanding to maintain harmony in the relationship.

Follow Us

Pisces

13/13
Pisces

Your love partner will bring luck into your life, and you will share a strong bond. However, there may be occasional mood swings from your partner, so patience and understanding will help maintain harmony in the relationship.

Follow Us
Weekly love horoscopeweekly love horoscope 2026love horoscope this weekzodiac love predictions
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Iran–Israel Conflict
Iran–Israel Conflict: 10 Films, series and documentaries that help you understand middle east geopolitics
camera icon7
title
Women's Day 2026
Women’s day 2026: From Piku to Haq, 7 female characters who broke barriers on screen
camera icon11
title
Ind vs NZ
India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy OUT; Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav IN
camera icon6
title
Swarm Drones
Meet Sheshnaag-150, KAL: India's own Shahed-like kamikaze swarm drones with over 1,000 km range, 40 kg payload capacity
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 head coaches
IPL 2026 head coaches for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: Stephen Fleming, Andy Flower, Ashish Nehra and... check full list