Weekly Love Horoscope For October 27- November 2: Single People Could Meet Someone Who Changes Their Life, Zodiacs

This week, Aquarius, your romantic energy is all about peace. Couples will be able to understand each other and feel at peace, and singles may meet someone who could be a long-term partner. This is the best time to tell someone how you feel if you've been thinking about it. Aquarius women, in particular, may get help from their families or even ponder about having more children. Some people may also be able to get back together with an ex.