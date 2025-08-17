2 / 10

Numerology says: You’re stepping into a week where the universe hands you the mic. People notice your confidence, your words carry weight, and opportunities for leadership show up. This is the time to take initiative—start that project, make that pitch, or ask for what you want. The only caution? Don’t let your drive turn into dominance. Listen as much as you speak. Tarot says (Knight of Wands): Your passion is your rocket fuel this week, but rockets need direction. You’re eager to move forward, and quick action can open doors. Just keep one hand on the steering wheel so you don’t burn out mid-flight. Combined Guidance: Lead with vision, but stay grounded in patience. The week rewards bold moves if they’re backed by a clear plan.