Weekly Numerology Predictions For August 25- 31: Check What Numbers Hold For You THIS Week

8 / 10

Ketu’s influence makes you introspective. You may feel like withdrawing from noise and finding answers within. This is an excellent week for meditation, journaling, or spiritual practices. Just take care not to isolate yourself too much from those who care for you. Tarot Guidance – The Hermit invites you to pause and reflect. The wisdom you seek outside is already within your soul. Do’s: Spend quiet time in reflection, follow spiritual practices, listen to your inner wisdom. Don’ts: Don’t cut yourself off completely from loved ones or ignore practical matters.