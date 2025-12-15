2 / 10

Born on 1, 10, 19, or 28, this week urges you to step fully into your authority. Between 15th and 21st December, situations may arise where your decisiveness and leadership are tested. You are being guided to think long-term and lay down structured plans rather than chase immediate results. Financially, progress is steady, but impulsive spending should be avoided as it may disrupt your rhythm. In personal relationships, your need to control outcomes could create friction; practicing patience and allowing others their space will restore balance. Tarot card The Emperor strengthens your natural authority while reminding you to lead with wisdom, composure, and diplomacy.