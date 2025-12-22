Advertisement
Weekly Numerology Predictions For December 22- 28: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice

Write down your full birth date. Reduce the day, month, and year to single digits by summing it up. Add all the single digits together of date, month, and birth year. Reduce this total to a single digit by adding them unless it's a master number (11, 22, or 33).

 

Updated:Dec 22, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
Weekly Numerology Predictions For December 22- 28

Weekly Numerology Predictions For December 22- 28

This week's cosmic rhythm urges us all toward mindful release. Tune in, act wisely, and watch clarity unfold.Know about the upcoming week through numerology weekly prediction for Mulank 1 to 9. Know about the upcoming weeks related to careers, relationships, finances, and also many other things. Learn from Numerologist Varinderr Manchanda & Rasshi Gurnani.

 

Mulank 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, 28): Sun's Radiant Awakening

Mulank 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, 28): Sun's Radiant Awakening

Under the Sun's bold glow and Tarot's Sun + Judgement, self-realization dawns like morning light. Old patterns of overextending or controlling outcomes become crystal clear. At work, lingering tasks resurface, but you'll command them with newfound authority. Seniors or family may offer recognition if you lead authentically, sans dominance. In relationships, ego friction fades with a touch of humility—harmony restores swiftly. Guidance: Lead humbly; reflect before acting. Pride dims, clarity shines.

 

Mulank 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, 29): Moon's Intuitive Tides

Mulank 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, 29): Moon's Intuitive Tides

The Moon's nurturing pull, paired with The Moon + Two of Cups, heightens emotional sensitivity. Suppressed feelings or past heartaches surface—don't mistake silence for rejection. Careers progress slowly, a protective pause against hasty choices. Postpone emotion-driven decisions; honest words mend bonds better than assumptions. Guidance: Trust intuition, verify facts. Emotional balance unlocks flow.

 

Mulank 3 (Born on 3, 12, 21, 30): Jupiter's Expansive Nurture

Mulank 3 (Born on 3, 12, 21, 30): Jupiter's Expansive Nurture

Jupiter's blessings via The Empress + Three of Pentacles foster growth through collaboration. Mentors, elders, or family provide timely encouragement, jumpstarting stalled career plans via teamwork. Emotionally, it's a fertile phase—family ties deepen, support abounds. Guidance: Welcome guidance; shared efforts multiply success.

Mulank 4 (Born on 4, 13, 22, 31): Rahu's Disciplined Foundation

Mulank 4 (Born on 4, 13, 22, 31): Rahu's Disciplined Foundation

Rahu demands structure with The Emperor + Eight of Pentacles. Responsibilities feel heavy, yet they build enduring security—your professional diligence pays off long-term. Ease rigidity in personal life; surrender control for relief. Guidance: Focus patiently. Discipline today breeds tomorrow's freedom.

 

Mulank 5 (Born on 5, 14, 23): Mercury's Mental Spark

Mulank 5 (Born on 5, 14, 23): Mercury's Mental Spark

Mercury ignites ideas with The Magician + Page of Swords. Restlessness fuels sharp communication—ideal for interviews, negotiations, or planning. Guard against overthinking or scattered energy; candid talks clear relational fog. Guidance: Speak intentionally; prioritize one goal.

 

Mulank 6 (Born on 6, 15, 24): Venus's Heartfelt Harmony

Mulank 6 (Born on 6, 15, 24): Venus's Heartfelt Harmony

Venus stirs emotions via The Lovers + Queen of Cups. Sensitivity and romance peak—avoid overgiving or dependency. Creativity, beauty, or spiritual pursuits bring peace; boundaries strengthen bonds. Guidance: Love others, cherish yourself.

 

Mulank 7 (Born on 7, 16, 25): Ketu's Solitary Wisdom

Mulank 7 (Born on 7, 16, 25): Ketu's Solitary Wisdom

Ketu invites retreat with The Hermit + Four of Swords. Solitude heals; no rush on decisions—stillness reveals truths. Career pressures ease, spiritual insights flourish. Guidance: Rest productively. Silence speaks volumes.

 

Mulank 8 (Born on 8, 17, 26): Saturn's Test of Endurance

Mulank 8 (Born on 8, 17, 26): Saturn's Test of Endurance

Saturn forges strength through Strength + Ten of Wands. Overwhelm tests you, but persistence wins—delegate to lighten loads. Release guilt; karmic rewards follow patience. 

Guidance: Share burdens. Endurance builds true power.

 

Mulank 9 (Born on 9, 18, 27): Mars's Cycle of Renewal

Mulank 9 (Born on 9, 18, 27): Mars's Cycle of Renewal

Mars closes chapters with The World + Five of Cups. Endings—mental, relational, or professional—bring poignant release, but renewal follows. Let go of regret; new visions emerge. Guidance: Accept closures gracefully. Endings herald beginnings.

 

