This week activates the Sun energy, bringing clarity, confidence, and the urge to start something new. You may feel an inner push to plan your next move—especially related to career or personal identity. However, impatience or ego clashes can slow your progress if not handled wisely.

Tarot Insight – The Magician You already possess the skills, resources, and awareness required to move ahead. The key lies in focused intention rather than force.

Guidance: Step into leadership, but remain humble. Choose conscious action over impulsive decisions.