Weekly Numerology Predictions For February 24- March 2: Don’t Let Your Mind Be Distracted, Try To Solve Problems Calmly And Strategically

9 / 10

The people who are born on dates 8, 17, and 26 of any month are said to be ruled by the planet Saturn. This week gives you team leadership and you may guide people in their work. You may have to work in both situations in a humble way and in a leader way also. According to the time you should change your approach to turn things in appropriate directions. Do not spend unnecessary money on luxurious things. Invest in any options after studying it thoroughly and cautiously. There might be chances of sickness in someone close to you. Try not to immediately react to any disputes. Let's take some time to get it clear and then respond to it. Be cautious while driving and crossing the roads or working on machinery. There may be chances of accidents. They may suffer from headaches, bone injury etc. Do meditation for your mental healing. Do not work in haste.