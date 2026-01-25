2 / 10

Theme: Leadership Under Test

This week, your patience will be tested more than your power. You might feel ignored or unappreciated at work or home. While you may want to prove you're right, remember that calm control works better than force. Avoid mid-week arguments by not reacting in the heat of the moment. Money stays steady—don’t spend out of frustration. Card: Strength : Pause before you react. True strength is self-control.