Week Energy: This week pushes you to take responsibility and step into leadership, even if you feel slightly tired mentally. Work pressure may increase, but so will visibility. Avoid ego clashes, especially with seniors or authority figures. Financially, control impulsive spending. Emotionally, don’t expect too much from others—focus on self-respect.

Tarot Guidance – The Sun This card reassures you that clarity and success are coming. Stay confident and transparent; things will work in your favor.