Weekly Numerology Predictions For June 23- 29: Check What Number Holds For You THIS Week
Write down your full birth date. Reduce the day, month, and year to single digits by summing it up. Add all the single digits together of date, month, and birth year. Reduce this total to a single digit by adding them unless it's a master number (11, 22, or 33).
Weekly Numerology Predictions For June 23- 29
Know about the upcoming week through numerology weekly prediction for Mulank 1 to 9. Know about the upcoming weeks related to careers, relationships, finances, and also many other things. Learn from Numerologist Varinderr Manchanda & Rasshi Gurnani.
Mulank 1
Mulank 1 is ruled by the Sun. If you’re born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, or 28th, this week may challenge your leadership skills. You might feel torn between taking charge and stepping back. Work responsibilities could increase, but be careful not to dominate those around you. The Sun pushes you to be bold, but too much pride could create issues, especially in relationships. Focus on personal growth through reflection instead of seeking praise. In love, ego could create distance, so stay humble. Spiritual practices will help you stay grounded. Take initiative, but avoid being overly assertive.
Mulank 2
Mulank 2 is ruled by the Moon. If your birthday falls on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th, you may feel more emotional and sensitive this week. It’s a time for matters of the heart, whether in love, family, or friendships. Someone from the past may return, or an old misunderstanding could be resolved. Watch out for mood swings and emotional dependence. Your intuition is strong, so trust it, especially in relationships or creative decisions. Work may move slowly, but patience will bring rewards. Nurture your emotional well-being and aim to express your feelings calmly.
Mulank 3
Mulank 3 is ruled by Jupiter. Born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th? This week highlights your communication and leadership. Whether you’re a student, teacher, or professional, your ideas will be appreciated, especially if you stay humble. It’s a good time for interviews, networking, and learning. Be careful with money, as Jupiter’s energy can make you overspend. Spiritually, you may seek deeper conversations or guidance. Share your wisdom, but stay grounded.
Mulank 4
Mulank 4 is ruled by Rahu. If you’re born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd, or 31st, expect surprises this week. Some may be good, others confusing. Be cautious with contracts, finances, or travel plans. Avoid office politics and gossip, as hidden opposition could surface. Focus on creating stability rather than experimenting too much. Trust after verifying facts and don’t look for shortcuts.
Mulank 5
Mulank 5 is ruled by Mercury. Those born on the 5th, 14th, or 23rd can expect a fast-paced week. Communication will pick up with calls, meetings, and messages. Travel may also be on the cards. But Mercury’s energy can also create confusion, so be clear in what you say or sign. If you work in writing, teaching, or sales, this is a productive time. Watch your throat and digestion. Stay focused and don’t take on too much at once.
Mulank 6
Mulank 6 is ruled by Venus. If your birthday is on the 6th, 15th, or 24th, you’ll feel inspired by beauty, romance, and creativity this week. Relationships will be in focus. It’s a good time to mend bonds, go on dates, or express affection. But avoid overspending to impress, as it could cause stress later. If you work in design, beauty, or hospitality, your creativity will shine. Focus on genuine connections rather than appearances.
Mulank 7
Mulank 7 is ruled by Ketu. Those born on the 7th, 16th, or 25th will feel more introspective and detached this week. This is a good time for learning, healing, or creative work. Stay away from arguments, as people may misread your silence. Use this time to clear inner clutter or focus on spiritual practices. Solitude can be very rewarding now.
Mulank 8
Mulank 8 is ruled by Saturn. If you’re born on the 8th, 17th, or 26th, your hard work is starting to pay off. Though you may have felt burdened, now is the time to stay strong as recognition comes your way. Legal or financial matters may see positive movement. Stay ethical and avoid negativity. Helping others can clear karmic blocks. Be patient and committed as your efforts are being noticed.
Mulank 9
Mulank 9 is ruled by Mars. If your birthday falls on the 9th, 18th, or 27th, you’ll feel a burst of energy this week. Use it wisely to avoid conflict. This is a good time to act on goals that were stuck. Your leadership can inspire, but watch your temper as it could create distance. Channel your passion into fitness, bold projects, or social causes. Avoid arguments, especially with siblings or juniors. Act with courage, not anger.
Trending Photos